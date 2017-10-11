Adrian Granat returns to the ring on the 3rd of November in Hamburg!

It is now confirmed that Adrian Granat (14-1, 13 KOs) will return to the ring on November 3rd in Hamburg in his much anticipated comeback. The event is hosted by EC Boxpromotion. Adrian Granat who has not fought since his upset loss against Dimitrenko in March has made it clear that he is more than ready to step back into the ring. Since April this year, Adrian Granat’s new head coach is former WBO champion Armand Krajnc.

Granat:





“To be honest I have been ready for this comeback since summer but you know; boxing is boxing. I have trained hard and determinately with coach Krajnc who has taught me a lot. There have been a lot of negotiations but that is how professional boxing is – nothing for the weak. During past months I have felt a great desire to fight. I told promotor Erol Ceylan that I want to get back to the mix and climb higher than I was before. There are no easy fights on that level anymore. I told Erol that I wanted a tough fight immediately. When I have won that fight – a fight that by no means will be easy – I am ready for a rematch against Dimitrenko or a title fight against the Finn Robert Helenius in order to once and for all settle who is the best Heavyweight in the Nordics. However it seems Helenius doesn’t wan’t to fight me as we have negotiated with his team all autumn without results. We even had an arena in his backyard Helsinki reserved for this superfight which I really would like to offer to all boxing fans out there in both Sweden and Finland but so far Team Helenius has not been that interested in this super fight. So I also challenge my domestic rival Otto Wallin. I feel very strong and lately I have been inspired by the other Swedish boxers who have been successful such as Badou Jack, Anthony Yigit and Erik Skoglund.”

Further information about the comeback fight will follow next week.