Adrian Granat getting ready at the Kronk Gym for Wallin fight

This week, Adrian Granat has commenced his training camp in the legendary Kronk Gym together with trainer Johnathon Banks. The “Battle of the Vikings” fight Adrian Granat vs. Otto Wallin takes place on April 21 in Sweden and is one of the the biggest fights in the country since the days of the great champ Ingemar Johansson.

Granat:

The training with Banks is going very well. I really like the atmosphere of the Kronk Gym which inspires me very much. It’s nice that the fight against Otto Wallin gets this much attention. But after all, Sweden really needs this fight. During 60 years, Sweden was one among few countries in the world not allowing boxing, that’s crazy. Now, however, probably much thanks to Badou Jack, the sport is back in Sweden and people love it. I believe that the fight against Otto Wallin is a fight that people really want to see in order to determine who is the No 1 in heavyweight in Sweden and who will represent our country in the upcoming heavyweight super fights abroad. Personally, I am convinced that I am more skilled and a tougher fighter than Otto Wallin and that will make me victorious on April 21.”





