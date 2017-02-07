Adrian Granados: I’m not intimidated by Adrien Broner

Hard-hitting contender Adrian Granados hosted Chicago media at the Garfield Park District Fieldhouse Tuesday as he prepares for his main event showdown with former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner Saturday, February 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati and live on SHOWTIME.





(Photo credit: Tom Barnes/SHOWTIME)

Televised coverage on SHOWTIME begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with unbeaten light heavyweight contender Marcus Browne meeting hard-hitting former title challenger Thomas Williams Jr. in a 10-round showdown and also features WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan battling former two-time world champion Lamont Peterson.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by About Billions Promotions and Mayweather Promotions in association with TGB Promotions and K1 Promotions, are priced at $250, $100, $75, $50 and $30, not including applicable fees, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Granados has pledged to dedicate the fight to his friend and former training partner Ed Brown, who fell victim to the violence on Chicago’s West Side in December 2016.

Here is what Granados, along with his trainer George Hernandez, had to say Tuesday:

ADRIAN GRANADOS

“We finally have a huge opportunity. I feel I paid my dues. I know Amir Imam wasn’t a fluke. And the robberies on my record were just that – robberies. You get in the ring with Adrian Granados and you’re going to get a hell of a fight.

“I wasn’t intimated by Broner when we sparred and I’m not intimidated by him now. I know I belong in this fight, at this level.

“It’s a tough fight. People are saying I’m going to have to fight like Marcos Maidana. But I’m going to be Adrian Granados and I’m going to win my way.

“With our two styles it’s going to be a firefight. It can’t be anything but exciting. I have a great team behind me and I can’t wait to make everyone proud.

“Ed Brown was the heart of this neighborhood, and now I need to carry on his legacy. This is my opportunity to do something for my career, but also this community. I have to be twice as great, for me and him.

“Winning this fight not only changes my life, but it changes a lot of other lives. Beating Broner would change the sport in Chicago.

“It’s very motivating to know that I’m an inspirational figure for people in Chicago. It helps me get through those long days in the gym, when you don’t want to get up and train. I know what I’m fighting for and I use it as motivation.

“I started fighting in high school just shadowing my friends when they went to the gym. I asked my mom and dad if I could keep going and luckily they helped me get started and get on this path to where I am.”

GEORGE HERNANDEZ, Granados’ Trainer

“Broner puts his gloves on the same way we do. This is what we want. We want the big names. Beating Broner can get us to the next level.

“No one is going to give us anything. We need to earn it. We’re going to his backyard and we’re going to take it from him.

“This is one of the toughest areas to train in. If you can persevere through that you know you can make it in this sport. We could have gone away for camp but we wanted to stay here because it’s home. The only way to make this city better is by staying here and leading the charge and showing these kids that we can get away from that norm and bring better attention to this area.

“If Adrian can beat the hell out of this kid in his hometown that will send a message to all the kids in this community. It will let them know that you can succeed and do great things. Every kid that’s in here dreams of this opportunity. We’re ready and we’re not going to let it slip away.”

# # #

For more information visit www.SHO.com/Sports follow on Twitter