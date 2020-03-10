Adrian Curiel battles Hugo Guarneros this Friday on Boxeo Telemundo

Boxeo Telemundo, the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., wraps up its first season of 2020 this Friday, March 13 at 11:35 p.m. ET, live on Telemundo, featuring two flyweights as they battle for the vacant WBC International title. Adrian “Gatico” Curiel will square off against former “Cinturon De Oro” champion Hugo “Verdugo” Guarneros, live from Mexico City.





Curiel (15-3 3 KOs) seeks his second title after winning the silver flyweight FECARBOX WBC Championship in 2019. On the other side of the ring, Guarnero (16-3-2 8 KOs) will be looking to secure his first title after a tough bout against Sunny Edwards in London last year, the only time he has fought outside of Mexico.

Boxeo Telemundo commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López will call the action alongside World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares.





The event will be broadcast live on Telemundo and live stream on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app with additional extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. In addition, short-form content that include fighters, behind the scenes and news will be produced exclusively for Telemundo Deportes’ social media platforms using the hashtag #BoxeoTelemundo.

The co-main event of the night includes WBC Latino champion Denilson Jair Valtierra (9-0 5 KOs) squaring off against former NABF Jr. lightweight champion Jose Eduardo Hernandez Rizo (7-3-3 3 KOs) in a lightweight division bout.

The night will also feature Mexican native Juan Antonio “El Zurdo” Rodríguez (31-8 27 KOs) as he faces gatekeeper Jose Andres Periban (9-6-1) in an 8-round bout.





Boxeo Telemundo will return to Telemundo in May presenting four additional live events as part of the show’s expansion to four installments in 2020, presenting more fights than ever on Telemundo with a total of 16 events on the schedule.

Debuting in 1989, “Boxeo Telemundo” has grown to become the #1 boxing sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first pro boxing title on “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other notable Champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.