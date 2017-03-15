Adonis Stevenson to make another voluntary defense

The WBC has received official communication from mandatory contender Eleider Alvarez advising that he entered into an step aside agreement allowing WBC champion Adonis Stevenson to make a voluntary defense . Following is the letter received by the WBC which is self explanatory :





Dear Mr President,

By this email, I wish to confirm that the WBC Silver Light heavyweight champion, #1 and mandatory contender to WBC champion Adonis Stevenson, has voluntarily agreed to step aside from his privilege, to give the opportunity to Adonis Stevenson of making a voluntary title defense in is up and coming fight.

It is understood both fighters, Stevenson and his opponent, are going to confirm, in writing, their commitment to defend the WBC light heavyweight title against Alvarez, in the very next fight, if they are the winner of this voluntarily title defense.

Thank you very much for your collaboration,

All yours,

Yvon

YVON MICHEL

President Directeur General

Step Aside agreements are a common practice in boxing and a provision under the Rules and Regulations.

The WBC light heavyweight division has not had a mandatory defense in a prolonged period of time but for reasons outside the control of our champion , consequently the WBC has decided to order a final elimination bout between WBC International champion Joe Smith vs the NABF champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk with the winner becoming a second mandatory contender of the division .