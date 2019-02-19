Adewale tells Edagha: I’ll do a proper job on you

Josh Adewale has fired a warning at opponent Victor Edagha – urging him not to be negative and to come to win when the two men meet at York Hall on Friday.





Middleweight prospect Adewale (1-0) competes in his second professional contest when he competes on the MTK Global show live on iFL TV.

His first fight saw him defeat experienced Liam Griffiths on points, and the lessons Adewale learned in that fight has led to him sending a message to his next opponent.

Adewale said: “I hope he comes to win, as then I’ll be able to do a job on him properly. My last opponent didn’t come to win. He had only been stopped three times in nearly 100 fights but he was good at running and being negative.





“I didn’t feel like it was a boxing match, so hopefully my opponent on Friday tries a bit more. I know I need to take care of these guys as best as I can though, because there is no point trying to run before you can walk.

“I’m going to have a couple more four rounders and then I’d like to move on to six rounds. In the four round fights you get in the ring and by the time the first round is done it feels like the fight is nearly over. It was the same for the amateurs too.

“I want to hopefully get five fights under my belt this year and then next year I’ll be in a better position to push on for more and show everybody what I’m capable of.”

The main event of the York Hall show live on iFL TV sees Paddy Gallagher go up against Freddy Kiwitt for the vacant WBO European welterweight title.

There is also a packed undercard, featuring exciting stars like Dan Azeez, Liam Wells, Siar Ozgul, Jack Ewbank, Michael Elliott, Donovan Mortlock, Sultan Zaurbek and many more.

