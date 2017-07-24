Adaway Wants Local Bragging Rights

Chris Adaway is confident of securing local bragging rights this weekend.

The Plymouth Pugilist faces Barnstaple’s Ben Owen in a rematch of the battle of Devon on BCB Promotions’ ‘Summer Sizzler II’ show at the Guildhall, Plymouth, on Saturday, 29th July.

The pair met, at the Guildhall, in February. The bout was scored a draw on that occasion but Adaway felt he did enough to win. Now, with the re-match made, he feels he will be too much for Owen, who hasn’t fought again since their first contest.





“I have watched the first fight back and I thought I had won it pretty clearly,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “Credit to Ben, he will have watched it back and he will know that he lost that fight but he is still taking the rematch so he must be confident that he can get the win.

“He is undefeated and will be full of confidence. I thought I was unlucky not to get the win last time so this time I am going to really try and put it on him and make it clear so that I can’t get robbed.

“I will look to be a bit busier because I think I was a bit lazy in that last fight so I want to be non-stop this time to make sure the referee can’t give him any close rounds.

“No disrespect to him but with my experience I think I will be too good for him. But it is up to me now to show that on the 29th.”





The 23-year-old spends most his time travelling as an away fighter so he is delighted to be back boxing on a home show.

Adaway took a brief break from the sport earlier in the year after becoming disheartened by the decisions of referees, but he is now fully motivated and looking to make the most of being the home fighter for once.

“It is always special to me to box in Plymouth because I don’t get to box in front of my home crowd very often,” he added. “The atmosphere is always amazing.

“It is fantastic to be the home fighter but I don’t have that eight week camp that home fighters usually get on the home shows because I will be fighting in between home shows still.

“I did have a break earlier in the year. It is hard as an away fighter at times, the results are hard to take. Especially when you know that you have absolutely hammered someone and the referee gives it the other way by a point or something. It is soul destroying at times and you have to be strong mentally to take it on the chin.

“It was a bit of a negative time for me but I think I had a week out of the gym and then I just had to get back to it then. I feel fine now; you just have to learn to live with the bad results when you fight away.

“That is how the sport works and you have to learn to accept that now. It is so hard to take but I deal with it better now.

“I just want to thank everyone for buying tickets off me, thanks for the continued support and without them I couldn’t do it. I want to put on a show for them on the night to pay them back.”

Summer Sizzler II is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party.

Plymouth lightweight and fans’ favourite, Des Newton, will once again top the bill. ‘The Destroyer’ lived up to his nickname last time out as he stopped Gloucester’s Andy Harris to retain his British Challenge Title. Newton takes on Melksham’s Liam Richards.

Plymouth super lightweight Darren Townley, is also in action whilst Newquay super middleweight Brad Pauls is also down for a second Guildhall appearance alongside Exeter welterweight, Faheem Khan.

Tickets are £30 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18's only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth

