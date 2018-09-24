Adams Out To KO Millan And Wow New Fans

NICOLA ADAMS believes a fourth straight knockout win is the best way to keep her fan base growing.







Adams (4-0) faces her first major professional test when she meets Mexican Isabel Millan (22-4-1) for the vacant interim WBO female Flyweight crown at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Saturday October 6.

He last three opponents Maryan Salazar, Soledad Macedo and Soledad del Valle Frias have all been stopped inside three rounds.

Now, the double Olympic gold medallist whose popularity is soaring expects experienced Millan to go the same way.

Adams, 35, said: “I am happy to get a reputation as a puncher and I want that to continue. That is what people want to see.







“They want to see entertaining fights. They want to see knockouts and that is what I want to continue to deliver.

“I just hope Isabel comes ready to fight because I want to put on a show for the crowd and then it’s onto the next one.

“My coaches have had a good look at her. We have the tactics in place and I am not worried at all.”

If she comes through against Millan, promoter Frank Warren is confident of luring full WBO champion Arely Mucino to Britain to defend against Adams.







But Adams won’t be content with her fight career until she has dominated all the flyweight division champions besides Mucina – Leonela Paola Yudica (IBF), Naoko Fujioka (WBA) and Ibeth Zamora Silva (WBC).

“I want to unify the flyweight division and I may do a little bit more in boxing after, but that is my goal right now,” she added.

“There are so many more girls and women getting involved in boxing now at amateur level and I’m sure that will filter through to the pros.

“It will be nice to sit back when I have retired and watch all the British girls winning tournaments, Olympic medals and going on to be world champions as professionals.”

The Time Is Now’ is headlined by Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies. Leicester’s own, Lyon Woodstock defends his WBO European Super-Featherweight title against Archie Sharp. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson. Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams will be fighting Isabel Millan for the Interim WBO World Female Flyweight Title and Leicester’s British Super-Featherweight champion Sam Bowen also feature on a major night of boxing televised live on BT Sport.

