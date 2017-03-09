Boxing News 24/7


Adam ‘The Wolf’ Bashanov hungry for success on pro debu

Adam ‘The Wolf’ Bashanov is hungry for success as he prepares to make his professional debut on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark, against the experienced Hungarian Janos Varga (20-34-2, 15 KOs).

Bashanov, a former Danish amateur champion, admits he has been given a tough test for his paid debut, but is eager to impress, as he promises to deliver a fan friendly performance in the four-round super middleweight contest.


‘’Varga has a lot of experience. He has had many fights and has fought many different styles of opponents, so I don’t think this will be an easy fight for me at all,’’ said Bashanov.

‘’But it’s not going to be a boring fight either – I can promise you that. I’m a smart, brave fighter with a big heart, and on March 18, the fans can expect to see a very hungry wolf!”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland says he is excited to see the 23 year-old’s first fight in the professional ranks. “I’m looking forward to Adam’s fight,’’ said Sauerland.

‘’He’s been given an excellent opportunity to show what he’s capable of, and I hope he grabs this chance with both hands and puts on a good show for the fans in Aarhus.”

The bout takes place on the undercard of Dennis Ceylan’s European Featherweight title fight against Isaac Lowe, which also features a European title challenge for rising super bantamweight star Dina Thorslund versus Gabriella Mezei.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via http://www.billetlugen.dk or by calling 70 263 267. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit http://www.viaplay.dk/fighting.

