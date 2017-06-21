Adam Lopez Looks To Move One Step Closer To World Title Fight Against Glenn Dezurn

On July 14, Super Bantamweight Titlist Adam Lopez (16-1-1, 8 KO) returns to the ring as he faces off against undefeated prospect Glenn Dezurn (9-0, 6 KO).

Coming off the only loss of his career at the hands of Daniel Roman in January, Lopez knows the big implications of putting on a good performance and getting his hand raised against Dezurn.

“I have my eyes set on the big prize, and that is winning the world title,” said Lopez. “I have learned a lot in the loss to Roman and plan on coming back stronger than ever and getting right back on track to working towards the world title shot. Dezurn is an obstacle I need to get passed.”





Going into this fight Lopez has a huge advantage in experience. In his 16 victories inside the squared circle he has defeated three undefeated pugilists with 10 or more wins, and has shown he has both knockout power and the ability to go the distance and win on points.

This will be the biggest test of Dezurn’s career. While he has amounted an impressive record of 9-0, he has yet to face a top Calicut fighter as Lopez.

Both men can make a huge jump in the rankings with a victory July 14.

Fans can expect both warriors to come out and establish themselves in the fight early, with Lopez showing his ring presence and experience from the onset, looking to set the pace of the fight and take it to Dezurn.





This super bantamweight showdown will be aired live Saturday July 14 on Showtime at 10 pm.

