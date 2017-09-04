Adam Bashanov: ‘’I will paint Stockholm red and white!

Danish boxer Adam Bashanov (1-0) has vowed to ‘’paint Stockholm red and white’’ when he meets Swedish fighter Hampus Henriksson (3-0, 1 KO) on the undercard of Anthony Yigit’s European title defence on September 30 at the Solnahallen.

Bashanov made his professional debut on March 18 scoring a unanimous decision victory over Janos Varga at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark. However, the 24 year-old known as ‘The Wolf’ will face a significant step up when he takes on the undefeated Gothenburg-boxer in just his second paid contest.





‘’Boxing is about taking the right chance when they present themselves,’’ says Bashanov. ‘’And that’s what we’ve done by taking this fight. I’m really looking forward to getting back in the ring. I’m 100% ready, and on September 30, I will paint Stockholm red and white!

‘’Hampus is a talented and physically strong southpaw for whom I have great respect, but at the same time, I can’t wait to get in there and prove I’m far better than my debut. My training is going great, my physical shape is good and my speed and rhythm are getting better and better.

‘’It’s going to be a phenomenal match and I will be bringing the victory back home with me to Denmark. Aauuuuuu – the wolf is going hunting!’’

Henriksson is undefeated in his three professional fights and returns to the ring for the first time since December 2016 when he scored a points win over Polish fighter Przemyslaw Binienda at the Rosvalla Arena in Nyköping.





Since his last bout, the 22 year-old southpaw has linked up with legendary Mexican trainer Jimmy Montoya and has been training alongside Danish boxing icon and former five-time World Champion Mikkel Kessler.

‘’I’m looking forward to fighting in Stockholm,’’ said Henriksson. ‘’Adam is a good, well-schooled fighter, but I’m confident that I’m better. One undefeated record is going to disappear on September 30, and it won’t be mine.

‘’I’m training three times a week in Copenhagen with Mikkel Kessler. My coach Jimmy Montoya will be arriving soon from Arizona and then the serious work can begin. Training with Mikkel and having Jimmy in my corner is making a great difference. I’ve got the best possible trainer and the best sparring possible. It couldn’t be better. I’ve never been in such good shape as I am now, and everyone will see that on September 30 at the Solnahallen.’’

The four-round super middleweight contest between Henriksson and Bashanov is the second Sweden versus Demark match up confirmed for the Nordic Fight Night on September 30 with super welterweight Simon Henriksson, from Ystad, Sweden, already scheduled to meet Mikkel Nielsen, from Odense, Denmark.

Former amateur star Oliver Flodin will be making his professional debut, while in the evening’s main event Anthony ‘Can You Dig It’ Yigit defends his European Super Lightweight title against Spain’s Sandor Martin.

Yigit became the first Swedish boxer to win the European title in thirty years when he defeated British boxer Lenny Daws in February, and his maiden defence will be the first time in over fifty years that the European title has been contested on Swedish soil following Bo Hogberg’s unsuccessful attempt at Sandro Mazzinghi super welterweight strap at Johanneshov on October 11, 1966.

