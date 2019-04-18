Actor Holt McCallany Named 2019 Parade Grand Marshal

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today celebrated film and television star Holt McCallany, who currently stars in the hit Netflix series Mindhunter, has been named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Boxing Hall of Fame Parade of Champions scheduled for Sunday, June 9th at 1 p.m.





Holt McCallany

“The Hall of Fame is so thrilled that Holt McCallany will be in Canastota in June to be the 2019 grand marshal,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “He is such an accomplished actor and a true fan of the sport of boxing. It will be a fantastic day in ‘Boxing’s Hometown’ when he leads the Parade of Champions through the streets of Canastota.”

A native of New York City, McCallany is a lifelong fan of the sweet science and boxed as an amateur in his youth before turning his attention to acting. During his acclaimed career he appeared in such films as Fight Club, Three Kings, Justice League and Sully and television programs including Blue Bloods, CSI: Miami, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Heroes. McCallany has appeared in many roles related to the sport including the boxing biopic Against the Ropes, as 2019 Inductee Teddy Atlas in the HBO film Tyson and as a former heavyweight champion in the FX series Lights Out. He currently stars in the hit Netflix series Mindhunter as FBI agent Bill Tench.





“We all face adversity in life, but boxing gives us confidence, teaches us grace under pressure, and inspires us to never quit. It’s a privilege to be here in support of these great champions, and I’m honored to be this year’s Grand Marshal,” said McCallany.

McCallany in the hit Netflix series Mindhunter

The Parade of Champions, set for Sunday, June 9th at 1:00 p.m., will pass through the streets of Canastota and lead to the grounds of the Hall of Fame Museum prior to the start of the Official Induction Ceremony honoring the new class of inductees. Inductees include two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

Over 35 boxing stars from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, two-division champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, bantamweight champion Paulie Ayala, welterweight champion John H. Stracey, gold medalist and welterweight champion Mark Breland, two-division champion Antonio “Magic Man” Tarver, heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, referee Kenny Bayless and Hall of Famers Larry Hazzard, Marc Ratner, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Carbajal, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Michael Spinks, and many more will be highlighted in the Parade of Champions.

“With the lineup of marching bands, boxing celebrities, community organizations and now Holt McCallany, this should be our biggest parade ever and an unforgettable day for all,” said Brophy.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on