Action-packed fight card confirmed for Havnaa’s homecoming

Tickets are now on sale for Kai Robin Havnaa’s (11-0, 9 KOs) homecoming fight on February 3 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal against Marino Goles (22-8, 20 KOs). The preliminary fight card has also been confirmed with Havnaa receiving star support from some of Norway’s biggest boxing talents.

The 28 year-old cruiserweight, who faces his toughest career test against the big punching Croatian, will be joined in action by countrymen Tim-Robin Lihaug, Kevin Melhus, Simen Nysaether, Hadi Srour and Aron Janhnsen. German heavyweight Albon Pervizaj will also feature in a special international attraction.

Former WBO Youth World Champion and WBO International Super Middleweight title challenger Tim Robin Lihaug (16-4, 9 KOs) will be looking to get his promising career back on track as the Bergen-boxer faces Cuba’s Ericles Torres Marin (20-12-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight contest.

Skien’s Kevin Melhus (3-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring following a unanimous points win over Dariusz Skop and is gunning for his fourth professional victory against Hungary’s Istvan Kun (6-7-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round cruiserweight clash.

Heavyweight hope Simen Nysaether (2-0, 1 KO) meets Britain’s Adam Williams (1-2) over four-rounds. The Trondheim boxer has impressed so far in his professional career with victories over Miklos Kovacs and Sinan Baran .

Hadi Srour makes his long awaited professional debut following a show stealing performance at Sweden’s ‘King of The Ring’ amateur tournament. Srour, fighting in the super lightweight division, will be hoping to prove equally effective in the paid ranks as he takes on Britain’s Michael Mooney (8-42-1, 3 KOs) over four rounds.

Transitioning from mixed martial arts to boxing, former Conor McGregor opponent Aron Jahnsen will be leaving the octagon for the squared circle as he makes his professional debut against Britain’s Sam Omidi (4-7-2) over four rounds in the middleweight division.

“We’re excited to deliver an action packed fight card for the fans in Arendal featuring Norway’s top boxing talent,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland.

“We have a great mix of established names such as Kai Robin Havnaa and Tim-Robin Lihaug plus exciting up and coming fighters like Kevin Melhus, Simen Nysaether and Hadi Srour. It will also be interesting to see how Aron Jahnsen, who has impressed on the international MMA circuit, will fare in a boxing ring.

“Fight fans in Norway can look forward to a great night of professional boxing and the first of many Team Sauerland events!”

Tickets for The Homecoming: Kai Robin Havnaa vs. Marino Goles on February 3 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal are on sale now and available online via www.ticketmaster.no or by calling the ticket hotline on (+47) 22 82 81 97.