Acosta-Buitrago PPV card Official Weights

The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s “La Batalla” pay-per-view event, headlined by the 12-round main event between World Boxing Organization Light Flyweight World Champion Tito Acosta (17-1, 17 KOs) and challenger Carlos “Chocorroncito” Buitrago (30-3-1, 17 KOs), airing live on PPV from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Center in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico,





La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago is presented by Miguel Cotto Promotions, and H2 Entertainment, in association with DIRECTV Puerto Rico.

Integrated Sports Media is distributing the La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago card in the United States on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and live-streamed worldwide (excluding Puerto Rico.on the FITE.TV app and website (www.fite.tv), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, for a suggested retail price of only $34.95.

(L-R) — WBO Light Flyweight World Champion & Carlos Buitrago

PPV fighters’ weights below:





PPV BOUT SHEET

MAIN EVENT – WBO JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (12)

Tito Acosta (17-1, 17 KOs), Champion, San Juan, Puerto Rico 108 lbs.

vs.

Carlos Buitrago (30-3-1, 17 KOs), Challenger, Managua, Nicaragua 107.2 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (8)

Kevin Nieves (12-1-1, 5 KOs), Comerio, Puerto Rico 140 lbs.

vs.

Jean C. Torres (10-0, 7 KOs), Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico 139 lbs.

FEATHERWEIGHTS (8)

Bryan Chevalier (9-1-1, 8 KOs), Bayamon, Puerto Rico 126 lbs.

vs.

Ricardo Rodriguez (10-2-1, 6 KOs), Mayaguez, Puerto Rico 125 lbs.





SUPER FEATHERIGHTS (6)

Edwin Valentin (4-0, 4 KOs), Salinas, Puerto Rico 130 lbs.

vs.

Pedro Vincente (5-1, 2 KOs), Mayaguez, Puerto Rico 130 lbs.

(all fights & fighters subject to change).

