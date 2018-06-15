Acosta-Buitrago PPV card Official Weights

The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s “La Batalla” pay-per-view event, headlined by the 12-round main event between World Boxing Organization Light Flyweight World Champion Tito Acosta (17-1, 17 KOs) and challenger Carlos “Chocorroncito” Buitrago (30-3-1, 17 KOs), airing live on PPV from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Center in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico,
La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago is presented by Miguel Cotto Promotions, and H2 Entertainment, in association with DIRECTV Puerto Rico.
Integrated Sports Media is distributing the La Batalla: Acosta vs. Buitrago card in the United States on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and live-streamed worldwide (excluding Puerto Rico.on the FITE.TV app and website (www.fite.tv), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, for a suggested retail price of only $34.95.
(L-R) — WBO Light Flyweight World Champion & Carlos Buitrago
PPV fighters’ weights below:
PPV BOUT SHEET
MAIN EVENT – WBO JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (12)
Tito Acosta (17-1, 17 KOs), Champion, San Juan, Puerto Rico 108 lbs.
vs.
Carlos Buitrago (30-3-1, 17 KOs), Challenger, Managua, Nicaragua 107.2 lbs.
CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (8)
Kevin Nieves (12-1-1, 5 KOs), Comerio, Puerto Rico 140 lbs.
vs.
Jean C. Torres (10-0, 7 KOs), Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico 139 lbs.
FEATHERWEIGHTS (8)
Bryan Chevalier (9-1-1, 8 KOs), Bayamon, Puerto Rico 126 lbs.
vs.
Ricardo Rodriguez (10-2-1, 6 KOs), Mayaguez, Puerto Rico 125 lbs.
SUPER FEATHERIGHTS (6)
Edwin Valentin (4-0, 4 KOs), Salinas, Puerto Rico 130 lbs.
vs.
Pedro Vincente (5-1, 2 KOs), Mayaguez, Puerto Rico 130 lbs.
(all fights & fighters subject to change).
Tito Acosta received best wishes on his Facebook account (www.facebook.com/AngelTitoAcosta/) from celebrities such as Freddie Roach, Ivan Rodriguez, Winky Wright, Yandel, J.J. Barea, Daddy Yankee and others