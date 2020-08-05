ACE Boxing role out two sold-out shows BOTH on September 5

Australia’s ACE Boxing has announced they will be putting on two shows, on the same day this coming September 5.

The shows that will take place at Eaton Hill, Queensland, will showcase multiple title fights in the afternoon and evening events, including always exciting Queensland State titles and Australian National titles.

ACE Boxing Team Promoter Angelo Di Carlo discussed the upcoming events and the story behind getting boxing events back in Australia.

Di Carlo said, “We have put in a lot of hard work to getting this full day of boxing together I am delighted we have been able to secure the events on September 5 which will be a full day of boxing action.

“As you can imagine it hasn’t been easy to logistically put events together due to the COVID-19 restrictions, however, we have made commitments to the fighters and to the boxing fans in Australia, so ACE Boxing has overcome every obstacle in place to put on the best shows available at this time.

“The shows sold out immediately and I absolutely delighted about that. We will put in place a streaming method so that the boxing fans can watch the events from the comfort of their own homes, and we are excited to get well matched boxing back into the homes of Australian boxing fans.”

Both of the September 5 shows will feature title fights, which see Queensland state titles being contested on the afternoon event and two Australian titles being contested on the evening show. Di Carlo opened up about the title fights.

The Queensland based promoter said, “State title fights are always exciting and we’re really proud to have two well matched fights for the Queensland title on our lunchtime event. I think the fans will enjoy these fights as they’re going to be exciting clashes and that’s what I believe boxing needs right now.

“On the evening event, two ACE Boxing Team fighters Justin Frost will fight Waylon Law for the Australian Super Lightweight title. My son trains Justin so that will be a very interesting fight for myself to watch personally.

“Ben Kite will also fight for the Australian title against current champion and ACE Boxing Team’s Tysinn Best for the Australian Welterweight title in another evenly matched fight. I’m really excited for them both and I am confident the fight fans watching either at the sold out venue or from home will thoroughly enjoy both shows.”