ACBHOF inaugural induction ceremony & celebration May 26th – 28th

Tickets are on sale now for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) Inaugural Induction Ceremony & Celebration Weekend. The world-renowned Claridge a-Radisson Hotel will be the backdrop for this momentous event on May 26th, 27th, 28th 2017. The Mission, Vision, and Purpose of ACBHOF are to preserve the rich boxing history of Atlantic City. The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame will be honoring and enshrining some of the most iconic and recognizable names in the history of the sport for their significant contributions in making Atlantic City a boxing destination around the world.





Confirmed Mike Tyson, Michael Spinks, Don King, Larry Hazzard, Dwight Qawi

“All of my great fights in Atlantic City are so memorable, the Spinks fight, Larry Holmes and an array of other legendary fights I participated in. I’m looking forward to coming to Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame to receive my honors.” Mike Tyson

Also, confirmed to attend:

J Russell Peltz, Frank Gelb, Mike Rossman, Bill Johnson, Steve Smoger, Dave Bontempo, Don Elbaum, Dignitaries and celebrity invited guests.

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame will celebrate and remember the legacy of Lou Duva, Arturo “Thunder” Gatti, Matthew Saad Muhammad as well as hometown hero Leavander Johnson for their extraordinary careers spanning seven decades.

Brief Description of Weekend:

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame looks to capture the heart and soul of true fight enthusiasts through our Inaugural Induction Ceremony & Celebration Weekend. Fight Fans will experience Atlantic City Boxing History through Live Curated and Interactive Exhibits, Legendary Boxing Stars, and Personalities, autograph signings and photo ops, unique vendors, food, games and much more. All under one roof at The Claridge – A Radisson Hotel Memorial Day Weekend 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Rooftop Kickoff: The Vue, May 26th | Doors open at 5P | Time: 5P-8P EST | $65 General Admission

The Art of Music & Boxing: Celebrity Theatre, May 26th | Doors open at 7P | Show starts 8P to 11P EST

Fight Fan Experience: Conference Center, May 27th | Doors open 9A | Time: 10A to 4P | $30 General Admission

2017 Honoree Gala: Art Gallery, May 27th | Doors open 7:15P | Time: 7P to 11P EST | $125 General Admission

Inaugural Induction Ceremony: May 28th | Time: 6P EST | $40 General Admission

Tickets can be purchased online at www.acbhof.com

Tickets can be purchased at these following locations:

Claridge-A Radisson Hotel

123 Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Atlantic City Police Athletic League (PAL)

250 N. New York Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Starting Five Barber Shop

711 N. Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232

Dream Team Cutz

631 Tilton Rd. Suite #541, Northfield, NJ 08225

2300 Arena

2300 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Rooms can be booked by visiting www.claridge.com for discount room rate until April 10th use promo code: BHOFAC