Abner Mares to speak at NAB Show April 10

Abner Mares, the current WBA World Boxing Champion in the featherweight division, joins an all-star panel on “The Art of Sports Sponsorship: How to Win Friendly Sponsors and Influence Fans” at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show on Tuesday, April 10. Mares is participating in the “Business of Sports Entertainment” track at the conference, programmed by Schramm Marketing Group.





The panel will be held from 3:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. in room N253 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The panel will focus on how sports are attracting sponsors and targeting fans, from in the arena to social media and digital. “Abner will share a unique perspective on sponsorships, licensing and the viewpoint of the athlete as spokesperson,” said track programmer, Joe Schramm.

The panel will be moderated by Nathan Gaines, EVP Business Development, Whistle Sports, and features Rick Arpin, Senior Vice President – Entertainment, MGM Resorts International; Grant Jones, COO of Above Average, Co-founder of The Kicker; Dominic Curran, Head of Sports, Engine Media; Stuart Lipson, Executive Director, Esports Ad Bureau; Steve Mandala, President of Advertising Sales and Marketing, Univision Communications Inc., and Mares, Four Division World Boxing Champion and CEO, Mares Enterprises.

The NAB Show, held April 7 – 12, 2018 in Las Vegas, is the world’s largest convention encompassing The M.E.T. Effect, the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With 103,000 attendees from 161 countries and 1,800+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.

About Abner Mares:

Abner Mares is a four-time world boxing champion, current WBA World Champion, former Olympian and social media influencer. He will be fighting live on SHOWTIME on Saturday June 9 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, when he defends his title and fights for his fifth world title against Leo Santa Cruz. Millennial, bilingual and one of the top Latino athletes in the sporting world, he is the CEO of Mares Enterprises, a boxing management company.