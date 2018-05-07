Abner Mares Signs With Adidas Boxing

Abner Mares, the four-time boxing world champion and current WBA Featherweight World Champion, has signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement with ADIDAS Boxing, said Christophe Dessalles, Managing Director, ADIDAS BOXING/Double-D. The agreement provides Mares gear and apparel for his fights and training. Mares defends his title and fights for the WBC Featherweight Diamond belt on Saturday, June 9 when he fights Leo Santa Cruz in a much-anticipated rematch live on Showtime from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.





ADIDAS Boxing will be making customized gloves in the U.S. for his fight, as well as also supporting Abner’s charity endeavors throughout the year, including his fight week community activities. “Through sports we have the power to change lives,” said Dessalles. Double-D has been the ADIDAS Boxing and combat sport licensee since 2003.

In announcing the addition of Mares to the ADIDAS Boxing roster, Dessales said, “We’re excited to have Abner join our team and know that his passion, talent and record reflects our company’s mission of being the global leader in sports and sporting lifestyle. We are committed to continuously strengthening our brands and products to improve our competitive position and having Abner as an ambassador just pushes that mission even further.”

“I’m excited to be an ADIDAS Boxing athlete and work with Christophe and the Double-D team,” said Mares. “Their belief in me and what I stand for is a great addition to the team, and their gear will help drive me to my fifth title. As a fighter, it’s important to have gear that helps you reach your peak and performs. From their gloves to boots to gear, I’m happy to be an ADIDAS athlete and win my fifth world title wearing their gear.”

Abner Mares is a four-division World Boxing champion, Olympian and tenacious fighter known for strategy, execution, calculated power and a wicked inside punch. As the second youngest fighter to be a three–time World Champion, Abner’s 30-win/14 knockouts, 2 loss/1 draw record speaks for itself and continues to grow. He won his fourth title on December 10, 2016 – the WBA Featherweight World title – when he defeated Argentina’s Jesus Cuellar in an electric fight ending in a split decision for Abner. He also held the IBF Bantam Weight, WBC Super Bantam weight and WBC Featherweight titles, as well as being a member of the 2004 Athens games Mexican Olympic Boxing team.





Born in Guadalajara, MX, he was raised in both Mexico and the United States with his parents working multiple jobs to provide for their 11 children. Abner’s father introduced him to boxing at a young age, with Abner starting his training professionally at age 12. Abner’s story of his family’s struggles both in Mexico and the U.S. has been well documented, as he came to the U.S. at 7 years old, immigrating to the U.S. via Tijuana. The journey and challenges he and his family faced as new immigrants, not knowing English, were real and he credits boxing’s core tenants of strength, focus and dedication in helping him change his life.

