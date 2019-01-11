Abner Mares Is #Relentless

New INSTAGRAM Series by Four Time Former World Boxing Champion Leads into the Saturday, February 9 World Title Fight Against Gervonta “Tank” Davis live on SHOWTIME®





Legendary Powerlifting Champion and Trainer C.T. Fletcher Kicks off Five-Episode Series Sharing Mares’ #Relentless Spirit

January 11, 2019 – Abner Mares, a four-time, three division world boxing champion, debuted his second Instagram series “Abner Mares: #Relentless” yesterday on his IG channel – @AbnerMares. The five episode series features #TeamMares supporters discussing being a champion as Abner trains for his February 9 title fight against current Super Featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis. The first episode features six-time World Powerlifting Champion and legendary Trainer C.T. Fletcher lending his support to Mares.

Davis defends his WBA title against Mares on Saturday, February 9 live on SHOWTIME® in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions from StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.





Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions and Ringstar Sports, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Mares is one of the sport’s most engaged fighters in social media, with his first Instagram series “Mares Mindset: Body, Mind & Soul” having been nominated for a Cynopsis Short Form Video award in the “Best Short Form Content for Instagram” category along with Telemundo, MTV and National Geographic.

“I have been asking for this fight through social media, and it’s been playing out on Instagram for all my fans and followers to see. With this series we wanted to show what it takes to be a champ from those I view as champions in life and their careers. I’m relentless in the pursuit of being the best boxer this sport has seen, leaving a legacy of always fighting the best, and this fight is going to be one you need to watch.”

Original episodes will post Thursdays at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with special pre-fight episodes posting the week of the fight.

The series was produced by Hanna Bolte of Bolte Media, Mares Enterprises, and was shot and edited by Eric Ramirez of DigiHero Studios.

ABOUT ABNER MARES:

Abner Mares is a former four-time, three-division World Boxing champion, Olympian and tenacious fighter known for strategy, execution, calculated power and awicked inside punch. As the second youngest fighter to be a three–time World Champion, Abner’s story of his family’s struggles both in Mexico and the U.S. has been well documented. He came to the U.S. at 7 years old, immigrating via Tijuana. The journey and challenges he and his family faced as new immigrants, not knowing English, battling poverty and gangs, were real and he credits boxing’s core tenants of strength, focus and dedication in helping him change his life.