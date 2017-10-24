Abdul Khattab vs. Ronny Mittag on Oct.27

Danish middleweight Abdul Khattab (15-2, 4 KOs) is aiming to get his career back on track when he takes on Ronny Mittag (30-2-1, 15 KOs) on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final between Juergen Braehmer and Rob Brant on October 27 at the Sport and Congress Center in Schwerin, Germany.

The Copenhagen boxer returns to the ring following a shock knockout defeat to Arman Torosyan on January 21 in Struer. Khattab, the protégé of Danish boxing icon Mikkel Kessler, says he has learnt from this loss and is ready to record a career best win against the tough IBF Intercontinental Champion Mittag.

“I was a little down after my defeat to Arman Torosyan,” admits Khattab. “I was ahead of points, he was running out of steam, and then he hit me. That was a terrible defeat, but you have to learn from your defeats and I have learned a lot from that fight. I am looking forward to showing that I have improved and that I have in no way given up on achieving great things in boxing.”

“I have been training hard to improve my defense and many other details and aspects of my boxing. I feel very confident that I beat Ronny Mittag. I will win this fight in a fashion that people will know that I am back on track.”

Also on the undercard, Micki Nielsen (23-1, 14 KOs) meets Ukraine’s Taras Oleksiyenko (8-3, 7 KOs) in an eight-round cruiserweight contest. Having been inspired by the World Boxing Super Series 200lbs tournament, the 24 year-old from Albertslund says he is eager to prove his potential on the big stage.

"It is going to be good getting in the ring again," said Nielsen. "It's a fight I expect to win and I hope for bigger fights next time, but first things first. I'm young and I have lots of ambition, and I want to show the crowd in Schwerin that I'm not far away from the best in the world.





“It is inspiring to see the cruiserweight tournament in the World Boxing Super Series. It is the best against the best and the level is incredibly high. But it’s not like I think it’s impossible to be a part of such a tournament one day. I will continue to work hard and then I’ll be part of the big fights in the future.”

