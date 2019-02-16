Abass Baraou vs Carlos Molina in Germany tonight

BARAOU AND MOLINA MAKE WEIGHT, READY FOR WBC TITLE CLASH – Abass Baraou (4-0, 2 KOs) will look to continue his rise up the super welterweight ranks as he faces former World Champion Carlos Molina (29-10-2, 8 KOs) for the WBC International title tomorrow night in in Koblenz.





The hottest prospect in German boxing returns to action following victories over Artur Mueller, Denis Krieger, Robert Maess and Sasha Yenhoyan, and challenges for his first major title against Chicago-based Mexican Molina.

WBC International Super Welterweight Championship:

Abass Baraou: 69.7 kg

Carlos Molina: 69.1 kg

The undercard sees Leon Bunn attempt to extend his uneaten run against Ukraine’s Viktor Polyakov, Jama Saidi defend his IBF European Super Welterweight title versus Arman Torosyan, Anthony Yigit take on Mohamed Khalladi, and Sophie Alisch make her paid debut against Sopo Kintsurashvili.





Light Heavyweight – 10 Rounds:

Leon Bunn: 79.6 kg

Viktor Polyakov: 78.2 kg

IBF European Super Welterweight Championship:

Jama Saidi: 69.1 kg

Arman Torosyan: 69.6 kg

Super Lightweight – 8 Rounds:

Anthony Yigit: 64.7 kg

Mohamed Khalladi: 64.7 kg

Featherweight – 4 Rounds:

Sophie Alisch: 56.5 kg

Sopo Kintsurashvili: 56.2 kg

Middleweight – 8 Rounds:

Slawa Spomer: 72.8 kg

Igor Fanian: 73.2 kg

Welterweight – 4 Rounds:

Yves Barz: 66.4 kg

Andrei Staliarchuk: 66.1 kg

Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Feizu Culhai: 71.7 kg

Sabri Ulas Goecmen: 67.2 kg

