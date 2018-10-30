A Night of Live Boxing Saturday, December 1st, 2018 Hockessin, DE

The Hockessin PAL Center, 7259 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707, Dee Lee Promotions, LLC along with Nick Tiberi, Matchmaker, Dee Lee brought The First State, Delaware it’s first ever Championship fight 19 years ago and she decided to bring them another championship fight. ,,,, Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith (16-8-0/11 ko’s) and Prince Badi “The Boxing Prince” Ajamu (29-5-1/15 ko’s) in Hockessin, Delaware.





The World Boxing Foundation Silver Cruiserweight title belt will be on the line when Caputo Smith of Kennett Square, PA faces off with Ajamu of Camden, NJ. With 26 knockouts between these two big men.

The Co-Main on this terrific fight card features the return of fan favorite Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (1-0-0/1 ko) of Elsmere, DE. The local heavyweight is sure to help pack the house and when he steps into the ring the crowd will be ROCKIN’!

The undercard jam packed with a young hungry crew of Delaware fighters led by “Joltin” Joey Tiberi (16-3-0/9 ko’s), Middleweight Schmelle “The Real Deal” Baldwin (2-0-0/1 ko’s) of Newark, Vinny Kirkley (1-0-0/1ko) of New Castle, DE is fresh off his impressive knockout pro debut and can’t wait to get back in the ring, Middleweight Maurice “The War Time” Horne (3-0-0/ 2 ko’s) of Middletown, and Brandon Mullins (2-0-0 /1 ko) of Newark, Delaware. Lightweight Adonis Wilkins (Pro Debut) middleweight Anthony Miller (3-2-0/3 ko’s) and Light heavyweight David Murray all Delaware natives.

Come out and support these young fighters! Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first bout slated for 7:00 p.m. Tickets prices are; General Admission $45 in advance ($50 at the door), Ringside $60 in advance ($65 at the door) For more info contact: Promoter Diane Fischer 609.868.4243, Matchmaker Nick Tiberi 302.540.7203 or Joey Tiberi 302.650.8678.

Sponsored by: Delaware Park, Big Cat Boxing & Marketing, CTD Security, Pini Masonry, Echelon Eventz, Country Lawn Care, R&E Excavation, Expecting Miracles, Optima Cleaning Systems, Pike Creek Pub and Sherms Catering.

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC. is owned and operated by New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame & Atlantic City boxing hall of Fame promoter Diane Fischer-Cristiano of Vineland, NJ.