50 Years in Boxing – Boxing Promoter J Russell Peltz Releases His Book

In 2019, J Russell Peltz celebrated 50 years as a boxing promoter. Beginning this week, 50 years of boxing stories from the Hall of Famer are revealed in Peltz’ memoir, Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye. The book is available for purchase via Peltz’ website (peltzboxing.com) and major book retailers.

The 404-page book chronicles Peltz’s first time watching fights on television at the age of 12 in 1959, to his first experience at a live boxing event at 14, and takes readers through his half century in the business. Peltz promoted over 1,000 boxing events, and more than 40 world championship fights.

Peltz’ savant-like ability to remember details of fights that took place half a century ago, what happened every round, every conversation, every travesty, and every scandal, makes Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye a must-read for boxing fans. A lifetime collector, Peltz saved every contract he ever signed, all the fight programs, posters, videos, along with the profit-and-loss statements from each promotion.

From his days directing the career of middleweight legend Bennie Briscoe, through his hot-and-cold relationship with ill-fated junior lightweight Tyrone Everett and the controversial title fight with Alfredo Escalera, the five bouts he promoted with Marvelous Marvin Hagler (including Hagler’s first two defeats), the matches he featured with Emile Griffith, Thomas Hearns and Aaron Pryor, his years with Joltin’ Jeff Chandler, the time his office building was fire-bombed, and through his silent interest in the career of Arturo Gatti–you don’t want to miss it. Peltz has promoted cards at every major venue in Philadelphia as well as nearly every casino in Atlantic City, and his business has taken him around the world, from Argentina to France, and from Italy to Beijing.

There are 60 photos in the book, many of which have never been published.

“The book contains it all,” said Peltz. “The facts, the figures, and the finances. Nothing was off limits. I’ve spoken with over 30 men who boxed for me. Some of them had nice things to say–others, not so much, but it’s all in there. I’m as proud of this book as I am of anything I’ve ever done in boxing.”

To celebrate the debut of Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye, Peltz will host a book launch party on Oct. 21 at 7 pm. at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. The event will be open to the public, and, in addition to signing copies of the book for those in attendance, Peltz will be screening some of the most memorable Philly-area fights from the past 50 years.

Readers can purchase the book at the book launch and at peltzboxing.com, or through Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Readers who purchase the book via peltzboxing.com will have the opportunity to have the book inscribed.