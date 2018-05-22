5-hour ENERGY® shots Sign on as a Principle Sponsor of Claressa Shields vs. Hanna Gabriels

Salita Promotions proudly announces that Living Essentials, LLC, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY®, the energy shot for hard-working people, has signed on as a principle sponsor of the upcoming “It’s Our Time to Shine” professional boxing event on Friday, June 22, at Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

Featuring two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and unified women’s super middleweight Champion Claressa Shields attempting to become a two-division world champion against unified 154-pound champion Hanna Gabriels, “It’s our Time to Shine” will be televised live on SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION (10 p.m. ET/PT). The two champions will be contesting for the vacant IBF and WBA Middleweight World Championships.

“I am delighted that the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® shots are supporting the historic world championship event taking place in Detroit,” said Salita Promotions Founder, Dmitriy Salita. ‘It’s Our Time to Shine’ will be an exciting night of professional boxing from beginning to end and I am sure a shot of 5-hour ENERGY® will keep fans engaged and energetic for all the exciting action happening in the ring.”

Living Essentials, LLC released the following statement: “The makers of 5-hour ENERGY® shots are excited to support Salita Promotions, as they prepare for the return of Claressa Shields and world championship boxing to Detroit – – a city rich in boxing history and the hometown of 5-hour ENERGY®.”

Shields (5-0, 2 KOs), who grew up in nearby Flint, was the first American boxer in history – male or female – to win consecutive Olympic Gold Medals. The 23-year-old turned professional following the 2016 Olympics and became unified women’s super middleweight world champion in just her fourth professional fight. Shields now begins her first camp with renowned trainer John David Jackson as she attempts to become a two-division champion.

Two-division champion Gabriels (18-1-1, 11 KOs) is the reigning WBA and WBO World Champion. The native of Costa Rica won her first world title at welterweight in 2009 and has since fought in an astounding 11 consecutive world-title fights. The 35-year-old won her first belt in the 154-pound division in 2010 and became unified champion in 2016. In her last bout, Gabriels avenged the only loss on her record, a 2013 defeat to then-undefeated title challenger Oxandia Castillo. She looks to become a three-division world champion on June 22.

SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION will also feature extensive highlights of unified women’s middleweight champion Christina Hammer (22-0, 10 KOs) as she defends her WBC & WBO titles in her U.S. debut against former world champion Tori Nelson (17-1-3, 2 KOs).

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the Masonic Temple Box Office at (313) 832-7100. VIP tickets are priced at $300, ringside tickets at $125, and remaining tickets at $75, $50 and $35.