40 Days: Joshua – Ruiz premiers on May 21

On the heels of the success of 40 DAYS: CANELO-JACOBS, DAZN will bring back the docu-series with a new production partner and a new subject.





Award-winning recording artist Meek Mill and Roc Nation will executive produce 40 DAYS: JOSHUA-RUIZ, a look at the upcoming world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. The matchup marks Joshua’s U.S. debut after years selling out stadiums in the U.K. and a chance for Ruiz Jr. to become the first Mexican heavyweight champion. The fight, taking place at the historic Madison Square Garden, will stream live on DAZN on Saturday, June 1.

“DAZN has created a program that explores a fighter’s heart and soul,” stated Meek Mill. “They tell the story of what makes a true champion. I love being part of a project that tells of their grit, sacrifices and dedication outside the gym. It’s those things that show true character and should be lauded just as much as the knockouts in the ring.”

40 DAYS: JOSHUA-RUIZ will be uniquely presented as a multi-part, short form series, premiering exclusively on Meek Mill’s YouTube channel. Beginning May 21, episodes will debut each Tuesday and Thursday in the two weeks leading up to the fight. A special final edition of 40 DAYS will premiere on NBC Sports Network and a collection of popular regional sports networks prior to the June 1 showdown.





“The purpose of 40 DAYS is to pair globally famous boxers with compelling storytellers to give fight fans an original look at the eight weeks leading up to a fight,” says Jamie Horowitz, EVP Content, DAZN North America. “It’s a series which is meant to let creative people be creative. We are excited to have Meek Mill tell the story of Anthony Joshua’s first fight in America through his unique lens.”

DAZN and Joshua’s promoter Matchroom Boxing USA President Eddie Hearn will also serve as producers on the series along with Patrick Reardon of Roc Nation. As part of the fight week activities, Meek Mill, Roc Nation and DAZN will host an exclusive 40 DAYS: JOSHUA-RUIZ world premiere event in New York City for media and influencers.

“I cannot wait to be part of the latest edition of DAZN’s 40 DAYS series,” says Hearn. “The concept debuted in brilliant fashion with the Canelo vs. Jacobs episodes offering a fascinating insight into the training camps of two elite middleweights. With Joshua and Ruiz Jr., fans will get exclusive access to the preparation of the best heavyweight in the world looking to make a massive impact in America, and the dangerous Mexican that can shock the world and become a national hero.”

Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) will make his much-anticipated United States debut when he defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight titles against Ruiz Jr. (32-1, 21 KOs) at Madison Square Garden on June 1. The fight marks Joshua’s eighth World Championship fight while it marks the second time that Ruiz will get a shot to become the first World Heavyweight Champion of Mexican descent. Both fighters, at 29-years-old, are in the primes of their careers and look to flash their knockout power and make a statement under the bright lights in New York City. The heavyweight mega event will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

The 40 DAYS documentary title is derived from the grueling preparation for a prizefight that requires roughly eight weeks of Monday-Friday intense training. The first edition of 40 DAYS captured the build-up to the Cinco de Mayo weekend matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs, which debuted globally on April 23.