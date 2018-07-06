360 Promotions ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ on Aug.8

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions acclaimed ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series returns for its highly anticipated third event of The VIP Boxing Experience on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the AVALON in Hollywood, CA.





Advance tickets priced at $150 for VIP Seats on the Ring Apron, $125 for VIP Ringside Front Row, $100, $85, $75 and $60 are now on sale online at www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE. VIP Booths are also available by inquiring at Info@360Promotions.US.

“We’re excited to bring The VIP Boxing Experience back to the historic AVALON on Wednesday August 8 for the fantastic boxing fans of Southern California,” said Loeffler. “The response from our first two ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ events and the full evening of entertainment we’ve provided has been outstanding from the fans and media and we can’t wait to see everyone again.”

“Ali Akhmedov is one of the most highly regarded light heavyweights in the world and we’re very excited to bring him to the West Coast for the first time. Brian Ceballo and Elvina White were two of the fan favorites from the June 6 show and there is great anticipation for both to return at the AVALON again on August 8.”

Fighting in the main event will be undefeated light heavyweight Ali Akhmedov, (11-0-0, 8 KO’s). The 22-year-old Kazak native will be entering the ring for the first time since joining forces with the world-renowned Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA.





Akhmedov capped an impressive 2017 with a second-round knockout of Ismat Eynullayev on December 30, 2017 in a homecoming bout in Almaty, Kazakhstan. He is the holder of the WBC Light Heavyweight Youth Title which he earned during his six-bout run of outstanding victories last year.

Returning to Los Angeles for the fourth time in his young career, top welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo, (3-0-0, 1 KO), will be featured in a six-round clash. Fighting out of Brooklyn, NY the former amateur standout looked sensational winning a four-round decision over Adan Ahumada on June 6 at the AVALON, his second victory as part of the ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series.

Also featured on the card and making her return to the AVALON is women’s junior welterweight prospect Elvina ‘The Warrior’ White, (2-0-0, of Los Angeles, CA. The 24-year-old Austrian beauty is coming off a show-stopping four-round unanimous decision over Annette Pabello on June 6. In recent months, White has worked as a sparring partner with Undisputed Women’s Welterweight World Champion Cecilia Braekhus.

‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ will once again be streamed live on the 360 Promotions website, (www.360promotions.us) and by visiting their Facebook page HERE. Commentating on the fights will be the ‘dynamic duo’ of Doug Fischer and Steve Kim with on-site hosting duties handled once again handled by the beautiful Cynthia Conte.





The historic AVALON is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, CA adjacent to the iconic intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. on the night of the event with the first bell scheduled at 6:15 p.m. For more details on the AVALON, please visit their website, www.AvalonHollywood.com

——————————-

Tom Loeffler was recognized by ESPN in 2017 as being involved in the promotion of the three biggest events of the year including the Anthony Joshua/Wladimir Klitschko World Heavyweight Championship at Wembley Stadium in London, the Gennady Golovkin/Daniel Jacobs World Middleweight Championship at Madison Square Garden and the massive Canelo Alvarez/Gennady Golovkin event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

These three events totaled over 130,000 tickets sold in addition to their extraordinary numbers in pay-per-view sales and network viewership worldwide.