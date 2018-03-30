360 Boxing Promotions ‘Hollywood fight nights’ brings out the stars on opening night!!

) Opening night of Tom Loeffler’s 360 Boxing Promotions’ Hollywood Fight Nights brought out the stars to the legendary AVALON nightclub this past Tuesday night, March 27, 2018.





Among those taking in the outstanding seven bout card were Los Angeles Dodgers’ Right Fielder YASIEL PUIG, NFL Star Wide Receiver VICTOR CRUZ, Hall of Famer Trainer FREDDIE ROACH, Unified Cruiserweight World Champion MURAT GASSIEV with his World-Renowned Trainer ABEL SANCHEZ and former Heavyweight Champion of the World SHANNON BRIGGS.

Also taking in the sights and sounds at The VIP Boxing Experience were former Lightweight World Champion BRANDON ‘Bam Bam’ RIOS, World Ranked Junior Middleweight Contender VANES MARTIROSYAN, Female Boxing Star MAUREEN SHEA and NBC-4 Los Angeles News commentator ALYSHA DEL VALLE.

Among the big winners in the ring on Opening Night were Undefeated, World Class Junior Welterweight RYAN ‘Blue Chip’ MARTIN, (21-0-0, 12 KO’s), Junior Middleweight Knockout Artist SERHII BOHACHUK, (7-0-0, 7 KO’s) and the Pro debut of Marketable Amateur Standout BRIAN CEBALLO (1-0-0, 1 KO).

Tom Loeffler was recognized by ESPN in 2017 as being involved in the promotion of the three biggest events of the year including the Anthony Joshua/Wladimir Klitschko World Heavyweight Championship at Wembley Stadium in London. Additionally, in the United States, Loeffler promoted the Gennady Golovkin/Daniel Jacobs World Middleweight Championship at Madison Square Garden and the massive Canelo Alvarez/Gennady Golovkin event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.





These three events totaled over 130,000 tickets sold in addition to their extraordinary numbers in pay-per-view sales and network viewership worldwide.

Hollywood Fight Nights was the first event Loeffler has promoted on this scale and the response from fans in attendance and those watching internationally LIVE on RingTV.com was overwhelmingly positive. Details of the next Hollywood Fight Nights event will be announced shortly.