360 Boxing Promotions’ debut ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ Event

Opening night of 360 Boxing Promotions’ ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ set for this Tuesday, March 27, 2018 emanating from the AVALON will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on the 360 Boxing Promotions Facebook Page ,it was announced today. Hosted by the longtime tag-team duo of Steve Kim and Dougie Fischer along with RingTV.com boxing correspondent Cynthia Conte, the world-wide broadcast will begin at 6:15 p.m. PDT.





Headlining Opening Night of ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ will be top undefeated lightweight prospect RYAN ‘Blue Chip” MARTIN, (20-0-0, 11 KO’s), of Cleveland, OH by way of Chattanooga, TN battling hard-hitting Colombian veteran LUIS EDUARDO FLOREZ, (23-8-0, 19 KO’s), in the ten-round main event

Co-featured at ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ will be the highly anticipated professional debut of New York City’s BRIAN CEBALLO in a six-round welterweight clash again LUIES ALBERTO LONGORIA, (1-0) of Sonora, MX.

In the junior middleweight division, Ukrainian knockout artist SERHII BOHACHUK, (6-0-0, 6 KO’s), will face LUCIUS JOHNSON, (4-2-1, 3 KO’s), of Compton, CA in a scheduled six rounder. Martin and Bohachuk are both trained by the world-renowned ABEL SANCHEZ.

Featherweights will be featured in a six-round clash as Riverside’s ANTHONY CHAVEZ, (4-0, 1 KO), faces Sonora, Mexico’s CARLOS APODACA, (1-7-2). Chavez is guided by popular Southern California trainer HENRY RAMIREZ.





In a four-round bantamweight bout, Maywood, CA’s JOSE CASILLAS will make his professional debut against MAY GORDUNA, (0-1-0), of San Bernardino, CA.

LUIS ROSALES, (2-0), of South El Monte, CA will look to stay undefeated in a scheduled six round featherweight clash against GUADALUPE ARROYO, (3-9-0) of Huntington, Beach, CA. Rosales is trained by the legendary BEN LIRA.

Rounding out the inaugural card, ALFREDO HERNANDEZ, (3-1-0, 2 KO’s) faces MIKE MELIKYAN, (1-2-1) of Hollywood, CA in a four-round junior welterweight bout.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Boxing Promotions, advance tickets priced at $125 for VIP Ringside, $100 and $60 may be purchased by calling 800-283-8699 or online at www.360Promotions.us through the interactive seating chart by clicking HERE.





The AVALON is located at 1735 Vine Street in Hollywood, CA adjacent to the iconic intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. on the night of the event with the first bell at 6:15 p.m. For parking information and more details on the AVALON, please visit their website, www.AvalonHollywood.com

Tom Loeffler was recognized by ESPN in 2017 as being involved in the promotion of the three biggest events of the year including the Anthony Joshua/Wladimir Klitschko World Heavyweight Championship at Wembley Stadium in London. Additionally, in the United States, Loeffler promoted the Gennady Golovkin/Daniel Jacobs World Middleweight Championship at Madison Square Garden and the massive Canelo Alvarez/Gennady Golovkin event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

These three events totaled over 130,000 tickets sold in addition to their extraordinary numbers in pay-per-view sales and network viewership worldwide.