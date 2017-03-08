21 year old Jordan Joseph gets title shot this Saturday

With only 8 amateur fights and 7 professional fights a 21 year old would not be normally competing for recognised titles. However this 21 year old is somewhat different.

Hemel Hempstead’s Jordan “Cool hand” Joseph was born into the world of boxing. His father Joe Gregory is a former professional boxer who took the hard route as a journeyman who later was instrumental in training John McDermott in the early stages of his career when he was undefeated.





The boxing connection does not stop there. His father Joe and mother Martine became firm friends with Steve Goodwin 30+ years ago when Steve was a financial adviser. Steve actually went to Jordan’s christening and when Steve ventured into boxing and Jordan wanted to turn professional the fit was already there. A trainer to work alongside his father was needed and another family friend was called in…Don Charles so the team was set.

Jordan made his debut in September 2014 when he drew with Scott Douglas. A valuable lesson was learnt in that fight as Jordan only 19 at the time had avoided running. After winning the first two rounds Jordan ran out of steam. “I learned more from that draw than I could have done from winning. It was a lesson learned and the mistakes will never be repeated” said Jordan.

Jordan then rattled off 6 straight wins before his manager Steve offered him a Southern Area title shot against Chris Hobbs. “We believe it is the right fight at the right time” Steve said “Chris Hobbs is a quality and tough operator and his only loss is when he dislocated his shoulder. However we believe that Jordan has was it takes to become a Champion. We are not ready to move onto English and British titles yet but we will in due course.”

This clash tops the bill on the Campion Promotions “Knuckle 2 Knuckle” show this Saturday 11th March at York Hall. The show also features the eagerly awaited RETURN between Jose Lopes and Ossie Jervier in the semi final of the Cruiserweight fight cup. Jervier beat Lopes in the Haringey Box cup as an amateur and Lopes wants revenge as he looks to maintain his perfect professional record (7-0) and is targeting the Southern Area title.

A stellar undercard is provided with boxing starting at 5pm. Full running order and tickets can be found at www.goodwinboxing.co.uk