“2 Pound” Forbes and “Chop Chop” Corley Inspired by Pacquiao!

With only one week remaining before 2Pound Sports and Entertainment’s Fight Night 4 on August 3rd, Steve “2 Pound” Forbes and DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley are drawing inspiration from Manny Pacquiao’s performance against Keith Thurman last weekend.





Forbes and Corley, scheduled to meet in an exhibition headlining Portland’s next professional fight card at the Clackamas Armory, are ready to reinforce the idea that older fighters shouldn’t be dismissed so quickly.

“Manny Pacquiao proved that at his age he can still compete with these young, hungry fighters,” says Corley.

The 40-year-old Filipino legend overcame size and age disadvantages to floor Thurman before earning a split decision in Las Vegas.





“Pacquiao’s from my era,” Forbes says. “He turned pro a year before I did! But you can still see Manny’s thirst and love for the game.”

At 42 and 45 respectively, Forbes and Corley are both on the hunt for bigger matchups and opportunities to prove themselves against mainstream opponents. In the meantime, however, their three-round exhibition at the Clackamas Armory could be the beginning of a new take on an old idea.

Boxing exhibitions among active professional fighters don’t happen often anymore, but years ago they were popular attractions that served as ways for boxers to both stay active and earn income between fights. This meeting between Forbes and Corley represents a link to the practices of older fight generations.

2Pound Sports, headed by Forbes and his partner Christina Lunzman, are hoping to bring exhibitions back. With boxing clearly on the rise again in the Pacific Northwest, fight cards featuring exhibitions between former world champions like Forbes and Corley keep the momentum going and offer local fans a chance to see two world class fighters perform a master class up close.

“You see a generation of fighters now who do mitt work because it looks good,” Forbes says. “Seeing Pacquiao win that fight was like vindication for the guys who learn the craft, and the guys who are older but can still compete.”

Known for flamboyant outfits and a tricky style, Corley, 51-33-1 with 28 knockouts, has stepped in the ring with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Miguel Cotto and Zab Judah, and made two defenses of the WBC junior welterweight title.

Forbes, 36-14 with 11 knockouts, held the IBF junior lightweight title from 2000-2002 and has swapped punches with Oscar de la Hoya, Jessie Vargas and Andre Berto, among others. But for many years Forbes also carried a gym reputation as a formidable and highly-skilled sparring partner.

Going into Fight Night 4 on August 3rd, everything thus far has been aces, with things falling into place as they should, according to Forbes.

As for Corley, he says he’ll be ready. “Everything is great, all the medicals are done,” he says. “Sparring went well too. We’re gonna pull back on sparring and doing more bag work and running.”

Also scheduled to fight on August 3rd at the Clackamas Armory:

Andre Keys (10-1, 5 KO) vs. Antonio Neal (4-10-1, 3 KO)

Chris Johnson (4-0, 1 KO) vs. William Fernandez (0-6, 0 KO)

DeJon Corley (Debut) vs. Mike Fernandez (0-1, 0 KO)

Daquan Wyatt (3-0, 3 KO) vs. Andres Abarca (1-2, 0 KO)

William Hernandez-Gomez (Debut) vs. TBA

The 1100-seat Clackamas Armory is located just 20 minutes south of Portland at 15300 SE Minuteman Way, Clackamas, Oregon.

