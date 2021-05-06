Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Logan Paul face-off photos

Boxing Legend And Hall Of Famer Floyd Mayweather and Social Media Mega Star Logan Paul Square Off Ahead of Exhibition Bout Headlining A SHOWTIME PPV® Event On Sunday, June 6 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

(Photo Credit: Mayweather Promotions)

Also Featuring Former NFL Star Chad Johnson, Who Makes His Boxing Debut in an Exhibition Fight on PPV Undercard

MIAMI, FL. (May 6, 2021) – All-time boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd “Money” Mayweather and social media sensation Logan “The Maverick” Paul met face-to-face Thursday at a media event to preview their special exhibition match that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV event on Sunday, June 6.

The event is presented by Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Mavathltcs and will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mayweather and Paul gave their initial thoughts on the showdown and traded trash talk during the event that took place at Hard Rock Stadium. After the formal portion of the press event, a scuffle between the two camps ensued following an incident between Mayweather and Logan’s brother, Jake Paul (watch HERE).

“It’s one thing to sell a fight, and people can say what they want, but one thing no one is going to do, is disrespect me,” said Mayweather.

“Floyd came out of retirement, just to get re-retired,” said Paul. “I’m about to beat the greatest fighter of all time.”

Thursday’s event also included former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson, who will be making his boxing debut in an exhibition match against an opponent to be announced on the pay-per-view undercard.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also include a pair of intriguing professional boxing showdowns, as WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Jean Pascal and two-division world champion Badou Jack meet in a 12-round rematch in the co-main event. Plus, former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd returns to the ring to face Luis Arias in a 10-round bout.

