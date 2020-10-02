Huge Month of October set for Split-T Management

Boxing’s premier management company, Split-T Management, will again be the busiest group in October as 11 of its top performers will see action in high profile bouts over the biggest platforms in the sport.

On October 2nd, prized junior welterweight prospect Omar Rosario (1-0) of Caguas, Puerto Rico looks for win number-two against Matt Gavers in Kissimme, Florida, on a card that will be televised live on Telemundo.

On October 3, former IBF Junior Welterweight world champion Ivan Baranchyk (20-1, 13 KOs) looks to get right back in title contention as he takes on Jose Zepeda (32-2, 25 KO’s) in a bout that will headline an ESPN+ card in Las Vegas.

Also on that card will be the much-anticipated pro debut of star amateur featherweight Haven Brady Jr. of Albany, Georgia. Brady will take on Gorwar Karyah (2-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round bout.

On October 7th, Split-T Management fighters will be featured prominently on a ShoBox: The New Generation card on SHOWTIME as former U.S. Olympian and undefeated junior middleweight, Charles Conwell (12-0, 9 KOs) headline a card against fellow undefeated Wendy Toussaint (12-0, 5 KOs) at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Also featured will be Conwell’s brother Isaiah Steen (14-0, 11 KOs) in a super middleweight fight; Undefeated welterweight Janelson Bocachica (15-0, 10 KOs) taking on Nicklaus Flaz (9-1, 7 KOs). That night will also see the pro debut of highly acclaimed featherweight David Navarro.

On October 9th, super welterweight Kahshad Elliott makes his pro debut in Las Vegas and live on ESPN+.

On October 17th, In what many are calling the most anticipated fight of the year, undefeated IBF Lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12KOs) takes on WBA/WBO world champion Vasilly Loamachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) in a mouth-watering bout from Las Vegas and will be televised live on ESPN.

Finally, on October 23rd, two of Split-T Management’s emerging prospects in super middleweight Diego Pacheco (9-0, 7 KOs) and junior lightweight Otha Jones III

(5-0, 2 KOs) will see action on a DAZN streamed card in Mexico City,