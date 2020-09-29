Ángel and Chávez Barrientes quotes for this Saturday, Oct.3

Unbeaten twin prospects Ángel and Chávez Barrientes shared insights into their training camp before they make their televised debuts this Saturday, October 3 in FS1 PBC Fight Night action and on FOX Deportes from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

FS1 PBC Fight Night begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by unbeaten featherweight contender Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo taking on hard-hitting Rigoberto Hermosillo in a 10-round showdown. Also featured is top welterweight prospect Paul Kroll squaring off against rising prospect Luke Santamaria in the 10-round co-main event.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.

Ángel (3-0, 3 KOs) will battle Fernando Ibarra in a six-round featherweight attraction, while Chávez (3-0, 3 KOs) will face Ivan Varela, also in a six-round featherweight bout. Here is what the 18-year-old twins had to say from training camp in Las Vegas:

On their recent training camp in Las Vegas with their father and trainer Richard Barrientes:

Angel:

“Training camp has been great. There are no days off for the Barrientes twins. We have been training hard all year long and making sure we are staying in shape.

“Having my dad in my corner is a blessing. My father helps me through everything. We have been working together since our amateur days. He really knows what it takes to get the victory. We train at the elite level, nothing less. We have been getting as much experience as we can sparring world champions. I’m ready and can’t wait to showcase my talents.”

Chavez:

“My dad, Richard Barrientes, is my trainer and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. He knows me better than anyone and he does a good job keeping us focused. We stay disciplined. At the gym he’s our trainer, and at home, he’s our dad. We understand each other and work well together.

“Me and my brother train together every day. We really learn well off each other. We’ve been running up at Mt. Charleston to help us with beast level conditioning. I have remained fight ready all of the quarantine. We are ready and excited to get into the ring and show the world what we are all about. “

On their matchups with opponents Ivan Varela and Fernando Ibarra.

Chavez on facing Ivan Varela:

“Varela is a talented fighter who has good technique. It’s going to be interesting to see what game plan Varela brings to the ring that day. I am preparing for him to come in aggressively, because he has a lot to prove after his last performance. My goal now and always will be to bring an exciting fight to the fans. Everyone can expect to see me throw a lot of accurate punches.”

Angel on facing Fernando Ibarra:

“I think Fernando is a pretty solid fighter, and I know he’s going to be coming with the desire to be great. But this is my time to show the fans watching that I’m an elite fighter. My plan is to not let the fight go the distance. I’m very confident I will go in there and get the job done.”

On making their televised debuts on FS1:

Angel:

“I want to send a huge thank you to PBC for making this happen, we feel so blessed. It took a lot of flexibility to get to this point and it couldn’t come soon enough. We have been preparing for this day and its finally here. I consider this to be one of the most important fights in my career. I am ready to go out there and dazzle the fans tuning in and showcase my talents on this PBC platform.”

Chavez:

“First, I want to thank PBC for this opportunity. I am so excited to be displaying my talents in front of the world. It’s like a dream come true. On October 3, you will see my hard work pay off. I feel mentally and physically ready to get in the ring. Keep watching out for us and keep supporting us.”

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.