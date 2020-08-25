Claressa Shields honored by ESPN and The Ring

Women’s boxing superstar Claressa Shields has added two more impressive distinctions to her already unparalleled boxing career laurels.

25-year-old “T-Rex” Shields (10-0, 2 KOs), currently the unified WBC and WBO World Female Super Welterweight and WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO Middleweight Champion, has been named #1 in both The Ring and ESPN’s inaugural pound-for-pound women’s rankings of the best female fighters in the world.

During an exciting renaissance for the sport, Shields was able to best a strong lineup of female fighters including Irish unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor, seven-division champ Amanda Serrano, Norway’s long-time undisputed queen Cecilia Braekhus and her recent conqueror Jessica McCaskill.

Among her many accomplishments, Shields is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the first American boxer – female or male – to win consecutive Olympic boxing gold medals.

She became Unified Super Middleweight World Champion in her fourth professional fight, Unified Middleweight World Champion in her sixth professional fight, and Unified Super Welterweight World Champion in her tenth.

She also holds the record for becoming a two and three-weight world champion in the fewest professional fights and is one of only seven boxers in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing—WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO—simultaneously.

“Claressa is the driving force for women’s boxing!” said her promoter, Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions. “I am happy to see that ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports, and the well-respected “Bible of Boxing” Ring Magazine unanimously and indisputably recognize Claressa’s incredible accomplishments as the best in the world.”

“I’m proud to see two more Herstoric achievements added to the unprecedented resume of Claressa Shields,” said her manager, Mark Taffet, President of Mark Taffet Media.

“She continues her march toward equality for female boxers using her broad shoulders from both an athletic and a social perspective. I look forward to the day when she appears on the top pound-for-pound list among the men with no gender labels.”