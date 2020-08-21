Pfeifer Promoter Erol Ceylan Slams Frank Warren: “From now on we will no longer work with him”

Queensberry Promotions released an offcial announcement that Erik Pfeifer would no longer be the opponent of Daniel Dubois, instead, a heavyweight named Ricardo Snijders will take his place on Aug. 29 in the UK. Frank Warren let it be known that EC Boxing had not submitted the necessary medical documents in time and therefore they were forced to engage a substitute opponent for Dubois.

Pfeifer promoter Erol Ceylan issued a statement today: “These statements of Queensberry Promotions are all untrue. We provided Frank Warren and his team with all the necessary documentation, so there was no problem at all. Much more serious is the fact that no one in England has responded to our calls and messages for several days as we wanted to clarify some final things. The fact that we now had to learn from the media that Erik was simply exchanged for another boxer as opponent for Daniel Dubois is an absolute disgrace and shows quite clearly, what a dishonourable businessman Frank Warren is. From now on we will no longer work with him,” said the Hamburg based promoter.

Ceylan is especially sorry for his boxer: “Erik Pfeifer kept himself is excellent shape during the whole Corona time and especially in the last weeks he worked like never before. In his present shape he would have been a huge danger to Dubois. But now all the hard training, all the completed sparring rounds and sparring sessions were for absolutely nothing. We at EC Boxing will now do everything we can to ensure that Erik will soon get another big fight and show the boxing world what he’s capable of.”

Erik Pfeifer himself has issued a statement on the situation today. This will appear on the 33-year-old’s social media channels.