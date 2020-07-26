Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman Matchroom Fight Camp schedule

Ahead of the opening weekend of Matchroom Fight Camp on Saturday, August 1 topped by Sam Eggington vs. Ted Cheeseman, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, all media and fans are invited to watch the below the schedule of content leading up to the big night.

MONDAY JULY 27

10.00 am – Eddie Hearn Instagram Live at Fight Camp (Eddie Hearn’s Instagram)

Promoter Eddie Hearn goes live on Instagram to give fans an exclusive behind the scenes look around Matchroom HQ as work continues on the breathtaking Fight Camp set up.

Noon The Punchline Podcast with Shannon Courtenay (Spotify and Apple Podcasts)

Watford Super-Bantamweight prospect Shannon Courtenay joins comedian Tom Davis for the latest episode of The Punchline Podcast. Courtenay fights Rachel Ball in the third week of Matchroom Fight Camp.

7.00 pm Welcome to Fight Camp (iFL TV)

Promoter Eddie Hearn joins Kugan Cassius to look ahead to the opening week of Matchroom Fight Camp.

9.00 pm Sam Eggington – Savage Intentions (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Matchroom visits Sam Eggington in camp as he prepares to defend his IBF International Super-Welterweight Title against Ted Cheeseman.

TUESDAY JULY 28

2.30 pm Sam Eggington vs. Frankie Gavin (Sky Sports)

Sky Sports look back on Sam Eggington’s brilliant ‘battle of Birmingham’ win over Frankie Gavin in October 2016.

5.00 pm Ted Cheeseman – Recharged and Refocused (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Matchroom visits Ted Cheeseman in his Essex training camp as he prepares for his must-win clash against Sam Eggington.

8.00 pm Hearn and Bellew: Talk The Talk

Promoter Eddie Hearn and former WBC Cruiserweight World Champion discuss all things Fight Camp in a special episode of Hearn and Bellew: Talk The Talk.

WEDNESDAY JULY 29

9.00 am Fighter Arrivals Behind the Scenes Ep1 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage of the fighters and their teams arriving at the official fighter hotel ‘bio bubble’.

10.00am – 4.00pm Fighter Media Day Coverage

Fighters take part in media obligations.

7.00 pm Exclusive Fight Camp Competition (Matchroom Boxing Twitter)

THURSDAY JULY 30

9.00 am Media Day Recap Behind The Scenes Ep2 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage as fighters undertake their media obligations.

1.00 pm Eggington vs. Cheeseman + undercard press conferences (Matchroom Boxing YouTube and Facebook)

Presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker bring you all of the action from the official press conferences chaired by promoter Eddie Hearn.

7.00 pm Tony Bellew Q&A (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Former WBC Cruiserweight World Champion Tony Bellew answers questions put to him by boxing fans.

FRIDAY JULY 31

9.00 am Press Conference Recap Behind The Scenes Ep3 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage from the official press conferences.

1.00 pm Live Weigh-in (Matchroom YouTube and Facebook)

Join presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker as all fighters hit the scales from 1.00 pm.

7.00 pm The Sam Eggington Story (Sky Sports)

Sky Sports look at the remarkable rise of Stourbridge warrior Sam Eggington.

8.00 pm Bubble Trouble (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

SATURDAY AUGUST 1

8.45 am Rungvisai vs. Ruenroeng (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel will live pound-for-pound stream star Srisaket Sor Rungvisai’s ring return against Amnat Ruenroeng in Thailand.

1.00 pm Weigh-in Recap Being The Scenes Ep4 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage from the official weigh-in.

4.00 pm Before The Bell (Matchroom Boxing YouTube and Facebook)

Special guests from Matchroom HQ join presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker as the build-up continues towards the opening bell.

7.00 pm Fight Night (Sky Sports and DAZN)

Jordan Gill and Reece Bellotti’s electric Featherweight clash kicks off an unmissable evening of boxing shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

