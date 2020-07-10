All Clear: Boxing Back After 104 Covid-19 Tests Returned Negative

ALL CLEAR: BOXING OFFICIALLY BACK AFTER 104 COVID-19 TESTS, ALL NEGATIVE

Queensberry Promotions and Prenetics are delighted to announce that as of Friday 10th July, 104 covid-19 tests were carried out over the previous seven day period and all results have come back negative.

As such, boxing will return to UK screens tonight at 7pm, Live on BT Sport 1.

Queensberry Promotions have teamed with leading international genetic testing and digital health company Prenetics to deliver the first integrated testing to the Boxing sector after successful development and deployment in the English Premier League football and Test cricket

The programme is being adopted to support the first Boxing event at the BT Sport Studio on Friday, July 10th and the following four scheduled dates across July and August. Prenetics will begin the testing of all boxers and support staff a week prior to each match. Prenetics will also be testing key individuals upon entry to the venue who will then self-isolate until the results of the tests are fully determined. There will be a total of 564 tests across 5 event dates, as currently scheduled for July 10th, July 25th, July 31st, August 20th and August 31st.

Avi Lasarow, CEO of Prenetics UK said: “We are delighted to be working with Queensberry, after our existing mandates with the Premier League and England and Wales Cricket Board (‘ECB’), as part of our mission to help Britain get back to work and play as we get through this crisis.”

Dr. Rod Ballelos appointed as Chief Medical Officer for Matchroom Boxing USA events

Matchroom Boxing USA is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Rod Ballelos as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Ballelos joins the company in a consultancy role ahead of our return to live-action in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 15, live on DAZN, and he has been immediately tasked with playing a vital role around the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the event.

Dr. Ballelos brings substantial and varied medical experience and expertise to the role. He currently works across multiple Emergency Departments in the greater Las Vegas area, and has worked alongside legendary ringside physician Dr. Flip Homansky, of the Las Vegas Boxing Commission, as well as Dr. Jeffrey Davidson, medical director of UFC, and is also a part of C & C Events Company, who provide medical care for large gatherings and events such as Electric Daisy Carnival.

Matchroom Boxing had intended to make the appointment ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic striking and pausing the sport, with the role intended to ensure that Matchroom’s events and fighters have access to first-class medical expertise at all times, including throughout training camps, around events and during fight night itself.

Dr. Ballelos will provide expertise across a range of areas including correct fighter nutrition and hydration advice, anti-doping measures, and head trauma/concussion protocols. In addition to those responsibilities, he will now also help shape Matchroom’s COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all event participants and implementation of effective testing.

“I look forward to working closely with Matchroom Boxing, as well as being able to get to know the boxers both medically and on a personal level to be able to give them a sense of security about their health and well-being,” said Dr. Ballelos.

Shaun Palmer, Chief Operating Officer of Matchroom Boxing USA and Global General Counsel commented: “The health and safety of our fighters is paramount. Dr. Ballelos will perform a critical consulting role to help us ensure we continue to maintain the very highest safety standards and best medical practices across all our events. Dr. Ballelos will also offer invaluable guidance as we deal with the unprecedented challenges posed by staging events against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.”