‘Let the Battle Commence’ ten event series on July 18

With a distinct lack of live boxing events, due to the global COVID-19 Pandemic, the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) today announced a series of Ten Professional Boxing Events under the ‘Let Battle Commence’ banner, which will be broadcast live and exclusive on FITE TV starting on the 18th July 2020.

Initially, the events, promoted by Six-Time and Five Division World Champion Lee McAllister, will take place behind closed doors at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen. Each of the first three events is restricted to five contests and a maximum of six rounds per contest in order to comply with the United Kingdom Government’s Guidelines.

Once the restrictions on spectators are lifted the series will feature more contests, as well as Championships and go on the road, with events taking place in London, Liverpool, Barrow-in-Furness, and Derby before returning to Aberdeen for the final of the series on December 5th.

Each of the events will feature established Champion(s) heading the card, supported by equally matched contests between up and coming prospects, with at least one being a female contest and each event will also feature a debut contest in order to introduce up and coming future prospects to the world stage.

The first event, which takes place on Saturday 18th July 2020, is headlined by former longtime World Boxing Organization (WBO) World Featherweight King Scott Harrison versus Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Champion Paul Peers.

Main support sees Orkney based ten-time Kickboxing World Champion Caitlin Foran making her Professional Boxing Debut against York’s Carly Mackenzie.

One of the most eagerly awaited contests on the show pits Stoke’s unbeaten Nathan Russo (3-0-0, all via KO) versus Nicaraguan Wilmer Gonzalez (21-18-1, 14 wins by KO).

Someone’s ‘0’ has to go when Perth’s Adam Stewart (1-0-0) faces Liverpool’s Steve Sunners (4-0-0) in a six-rounder

The final fight on the card sees Aberdeen’s Liam Allan making his professional debut against Southend’s Daniel Ballard.

The second event, on the 1st August 2020, is headlined by World Boxing Union (WBU) & Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Champion Nathan Beattie in action against a yet to be named opponent.

Main support sees Worksop’s Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Silver Champion Nicola Hopewell versus York’s Tasha Boyes in a non-championship contest.

Exciting unbeaten prospect Lewis Mulberry (3-0-0) takes on tough Nicaraguan Johnson Tellez in his first six-rounder.

Denny’s Kevin Traynor (2-0-0) will have to be right on his game on the 1st of August as he faces Patras, Greece’s Paris Stavropoulos (2-1-0).

The final fight on the card sees Aberdeen Heavyweight Craig Dick making his professional debut, against UK based Lithuanian Tomas Vaicickas (1-2-0).

The third event in the series, which takes place on Saturday 15th August 2020, sees the main man, Lee McAllister, himself headlining, against a yet to be named opponent.

The main support features a rematch between Leeds’ unbeaten Jack Jones (4-0-0) against Colchester’s Dean Porter (2-2-0), last time the two faced each other, back in April 2019, it was an all-action Battle Royale.

Sheffield’s stand-out Teenage England Amateur Pathway Squad Star Hollie Towl will make her professional debut, against Switzerland’s World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai World Champion Natacha De Almeida, who will also be making her professional boxing debut.

Liverpool’s Scott McIntyre, who was due to box Gary Wilson on the 18th of July, until Wilson was forced to withdraw with an injury, will be in action against either Wilson if he is fully recovered or against a yet to be named opponent.

The final fight on the card sees Kenny Allan (1-0-0) against Chadwell Heath’s Jordan Smith.

It is anticipated that from September the Government guidelines will allow longer fights, possibly even Championship contests, as well as an increase in the number of contests per event, as such the cards for events from 5th September will be announced closer to the dates.

The dates for the rest of the series are:

5th September 2020 – Featuring the professional debut of sensational England Pathway Squad Star Eleanor Coulson

19th September 2020 – headlined by World Boxing Foundation (WBF) European Champion Navid Iran versus Sandy Robb.

3rd October 2020 – Card to be Announced

17th October 2020 – Card to be Announced

7th November 2020 – Card to be Announced

21st November 2020 – Card to be Announced

5th December 2020 – Card to be Announced

Harrison versus Peers, the first in the series, will take place on Saturday 18th July 2020 at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen and whilst no spectators will present, the event will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fite TV (worldwide) as well as delayed broadcast in the UK ten days later on Sports Channel Network (SCN) Channel 265 on Freeview/YouView.

