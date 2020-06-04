Sullivan Barrera wants to reschedule Sergey Kovalev fight

Sullivan Barrera thought that right now he would be entertaining offers for another title shot. The former Cuban amateur standout has a lot of nice wins on his resume with a world championship the only thing missing.

Barrera was scheduled to face former champion Sergey Kovalev at a 180 pound catchweight in a DAZN streamed the main event on April 25th but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out those plans as it forced the cancellation of boxing events throughout the globe.

According to Barrera, beating Kovalev was the first step in a two-fight plan. First, conquer the former champion then get a crack at another title. After hoisting a belt around his waist, he would be content to ride off into the sunset and focus his time and energy on his family.

“All of my focus was on Kovalev. After the surgery, I feel like a reborn fighter and I wanted to prove it to the world with a great performance against Kovalev. I know that win could have led me to a fight against one of the 175-pound champions,” Barrera stated.

What is troubling to Barrera is that he hasn’t heard a word regarding the rescheduling of the fight. With boxing returning to the airwaves in the United States next week and plans for a DAZN fight card on July 4th, Barrera is perplexed at why he hasn’t heard anything about the Kovalev fight and wonders if there are other issues at hand.

“I am still training, staying in shape for when my manager calls me and says that the fight is back on. So far we don’t hear anything. What is the problem? I just hope Kovalev isn’t back on the vodka. We all know what liquor does to him and I hope that isn’t the reason why our fight isn’t rescheduled.

“I really want this fight. I put everything into it. I even agreed to give him an extra 5 pounds so he doesn’t have to train too hard. What is the problem now, Kovalev?” Barrera stated.