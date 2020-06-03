Peter Kahn’s Fight Game advisor signs Quinton Randall

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed Top Welterweight Prospect, Quinton Randall, (6-0, 2 K.O.s) of Houston, TX, to an exclusive managerial contract, it was announced today.

“I’m very excited to start working with Peter and his Team at Fight Game Advisors,” said the 29-year-old Randall. “Peter is very well connected and has all the capabilities to elevate my career and provide me the opportunities needed to continue my ascent in the sport.” The busy Randall kicked off his professional career with six wins in 2019, his first year as a professional.

Stated Kahn, “Quinton Randall is the epitome of don’t judge a book by its cover. While some people will focus on his late start in the sport, don’t let that fool you. He was the captain of the USA Boxing Men’s National team while a resident at the Olympic Training Center and had a decorated amateur career with international experience. He has been in camp with some of the top champions in the sport and doesn’t have the physical and mental wear and tear that many fighters have at the same age. Quinton has all of the tools to become a world champion from both his skill set, mindset, and maturity. I see him on a fast track that will culminate with a world title shot in the near future.”

Said head trainer Derek Collinsworth, “Quinton’s no stranger to adversity and has shown determination from his very first day in the gymnasium. He’s remained focus under the most dire of circumstances. Quinton Randall is the definition of perseverance, and I’ve watched him do it.”

Continued co-trainer Kay Karoma, “I believe Quinton has the potential and skill set to be a factor in boxing. Not only that, but he can be a world champion. His leadership and drive will take him a long way.”

A late bloomer, the 29-year-old has only been boxing for seven years after turning his life around the following incarceration. Training for two years prior to his first amateur bout upon his release, Randall is inspired by Boxing Legend Bernard Hopkins, who followed a similar path. He had a decorated amateur career compiling a record of 73-12, including a trip to the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Stated Randall, “I did a complete 180 after leaving jail. Boxing became my path; I changed my diet, changed my attitude, and became a much more disciplined person. I have always loved the sport but was derailed by my past troubles. Now I’m ready to make up for the lost time.”

While training in Houston, Randall is a frequent sparring partner of fellow undefeated prospect, Austin’ Ammo’ Williams. “We’re friendly outside the ring, but inside we give each other excellent work.”

For more information on Fight Game Advisors, please visit their new website at www.FightGameAdvisors.com.