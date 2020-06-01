British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) Guidelines on Returning to Training

Following the United Kingdom Governments’ recent announcement of the relaxing of restrictions following the COVID-19 Pandemic, means that Professional Boxers and Elite Amateur Boxers may return to training from THURSDAY 4TH JUNE in England if adhering to the following guidelines.

All license holders must adhere to the Government guidelines on social distancing when traveling to and from the training venue. This means maintaining a two-meter space between yourself and any other person.

We also advise wearing of face-mask (or any other method of covering mouth and nose) and surgical gloves if traveling on Public Transport and hand sanitizer or wash hands for twenty seconds once arrived at the venue.

On arrival at the training facility, it is advised that a handheld non-invasive thermometer monitors the temperature of the boxer.

If a known or suspected case of COVID-19 is identified, the individual in question should self-isolate and follow the Governments Public Health Guidelines.

If possible, undertake training in an outside space. If it is impossible to train outdoors, please ensure the training area has good ventilation.

BIBA Affiliated Gyms should be sanitized prior to the resumption of the training of Boxers.

While training, whether outside or in the gym, please maintain social distancing and ensure that you sanitize or wash your hands for twenty seconds following training.

All license holders must use their own gloves and equipment, DO NOT SHARE. If using gym equipment, please wipe down with sanitizer before and after use. Keep a clean towel and water bottle in a separate bag, keep these items close to yourself, and do not share with anyone else.

There will be times, such as undertaking pad-work, where the two-meter distance cannot be adhered to. In this situation, it is advised that the coach should wear personal protection equipment, such as fluid resistant face mask, full face visor, and disposable surgical gloves.

Sparring is not recommended or authorized at this time.

PLEASE NOTE: Current UK Government Guidelines state that subject to the R figure continuing to come down that sparring may resume from Saturday 13th June in England. The British & Irish Boxing Authority will issue further guidelines by the 10th of June should this be the case.