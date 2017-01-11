Young Vs. Wooding & Freakshow Bound For BAMMA 28

BAMMA 28: Parke Vs. Redmond BAMMA add three more huge bouts to BAMMA 28 at the SSE Arena, Belfast on February 24th 2017. Andy ’Taz’ Young will battle for the Interim BAMMA World Flyweight Title against the UK’s hottest Flyweight prospect, Dominique Wooding. Colin ‘Freakshow’ Fletcher brings his own unique show to Belfast as he welcomes the newly signed Alex ‘Da Kid’ Lohore to the Welterweight division. SBG’s newest prospect Steve Owens faces a rebounding Jai Herbert. Tickets on sale now at bit.ly/2hYOlmm





Andy ‘Taz’ Young Vs. Dominique ‘The Black Panther’ Wooding – Interim BAMMA World Flyweight Title

Andy ‘Taz’ Young (10-8) has just signed a new deal with BAMMA and immediately fights for the Interim BAMMA World Flyweight title in front of his home crowd. The Next Generation Northern Ireland fighter will be joining his team mates on Belfast’s biggest stage at the SSE Arena, as he makes the walk on the 24th February. Facing an opponent considered to be the next breakout star of UK & irish MMA, A fighter that everyone is afraid to fight. Young will have his hands full with ‘The Black Panther’, but Young will be full of confidence after putting in a superb display last time out against Rany Saadeh.

Dominique ‘The Black Panther’ Wooding (3-0) finally gets the chance to make his long awaited BAMMA debut. Carving out a path of destruction thus far in his career, ‘The Black Panther’ has struggled to find opponents that will face him, especially after a brutal knee that saw an end to Lionel Moreno’s night, last May. But after calling for the fight on social media, Wooding now gets his wish against Young and a serious step up in competition.

Colin ‘Freakshow’ Fletcher Vs. Alex ‘Da Kid’ Lohore (Welterweight Bout)

The Freakshow returns at BAMMA 28 after a tumultuous 2016, that saw him start the year in a contentious DQ loss with Walter ‘The Sniper’ Gahadza and finish off in style as he submitted Aymard Guih. With the old Freakshow re-emerging, Colin Fletcher (13-7) is back training with Ross Pearson, Ryan Scope, Andrew Fisher and rest of the North East’s top MMA talent. With his aggressive nature back, Lohore could be in for a long night if Freakshow brings his arsenal of devastating kicks and dangerous ground game to the bout.

The newly signed Alex ‘Da Kid’ Lohore (10-1) is currently riding a 6 fight win streak that most recently saw him defeat ‘Dirty’ Harry Marple via submission at the end of the year. With an exhilarating style that is as good on the ground as it is standing, Lohore will be looking for the spectacular and a fast track to a BAMMA title shot and sees dispatching Freakshow as the perfect way to do this. Hailing from France, the London based New Wave Academy fighter is coming to make a statement at BAMMA 28 and this bout will already be topping people’s lists as an early pick for fight of the night.

Steve Owens Vs. Jai Herbert (Lightweight Bout)

SBG’s newest sensation Steve Owens (2-0) joins the BAMMA 28 fight card off the back of two very dominant and bruising victories. Picking up a debut win against BAMMA Welterweight Keith ‘The Butcher McCabe, the SBG Charlestown fighter finished off the year in style with another win against Terry Doyle in late November. With both victories coming via way of 1st Rd TKO’s, the crowd will be expectant of another highlight reel stoppage against Herbert.

Wolfpack MMA Fighter Jai Herbert (4-1) gets straight back into action after a shock KO loss in the first round of his Lonsdale battle against Rhys McKee. Herbert now gets the chance to put the record straight against the former kick boxer Owens, and Herbert believes that a dominant victory will put him straight back at the top of the queue for another shot at the Lonsdale title.

With the fight card already shaping up to be another spectacular night of action that only BAMMA brings, make sure you order your tickets today!

