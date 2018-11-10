World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation “Rise of the Titans” Results

World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation – Chris Leben destroys Phil Baroni in one round – Dakota Cochrane stuns Johny Hendricks in two





Bombs away was the theme last night (Friday) as combat sports veterans made their bare-knuckle fighting debuts on the exciting “Rise of the Titans” worldwide pay-per-view event, presented by the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF), at Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming.

all pictures by Christopher Cook

Blood was flying, fighters were dropping, and fans and a near capacity crowd was really into the constant brawling throughout an evening entertaining, competitive and memorable fights.

The main event showcased a pair of combat sports icons, Chris “The Crippler” Leben and “The New York Bad Ass” Phil Baroni, in a special light heavyweight attraction. Left-handed Leben, fighting out of San Diego, shook off Baroni’s early roughhouse tactics, floored him, and then put his lights out midway through the first round.

“He was clinching and I wanted to stand in the middle of the ring and bang,” Leben remarked. “Down he went from a big left hand. He does have a hard head.”

In the co-featured event, former UFC welterweight champion Johny “Biog Rigg” Hendricks came out of a one-year retirement from fighting to take on dangerous MMA veteran Dakota Cochrane, of Omaha, NE. Hendricks was originally scheduled to fight in the main event against “Irish” Brennan Ward, who withdrew earlier this week. Cochrane was already fighting on the card and he quickly agreed to replace Ward and take on his popular Fort Worth opponent in a middleweight special attraction.

Hendricks suffered a cut under his right eye in round one, then Cochrane suddenly and shockingly ended the fight 21-seconds into the second round with an explosive, straight right that silenced the pro-Hendricks crowd.

“It (bare knuckle fighting) was definitely different,” a jubilant Cochrane said after the fight. “I love my big right hand, I’ve been practicing it.:





“Honestly, I’m moved” said an elated WBKFF CEO and founder Tom Stankiewicz after the conclusion of his organization’s inaugural show. “I was very surprised by the underdog, Munoz, and a new star was born tonight, Dakota Cochrane. Everybody fought their best, they were all warriors. I hope all these fighters stay with us. We are planning our second show for February 9 at a site to be determined.”

Always tough Ohioan fighter Julian “Hellboy” Lane and Las Vegas’ middleweight Joey Angelo had the ultimate showdown, which broke out into a fire-fight in the third round, at least until Lane connected with a straight right on the chin to drop Angelo. Trailing on the scorecards, Angelo opened the fifth round going for broke, but Lane was the aggressor from start to finish, as well as the more efficient puncher, earning a split decision victory. Lane overcame a broken left hand he suffered in the third round.

San Diego MMA fighter Christina Marks, 2017 The Ultimate Challenge runner-up, and former world boxing title challenger Jasmine Clark, of Texas, squared off in a female bantamweight match. Marks, who celebrated her 33rdbirthday in style, cut Clark over the right eye midway through the opening round. Marks swarmed her opponent in the second, keeping her distance and landing stinging shots on Clark’s damaged eye, until she was no longer able to defend herself and retired.

The $100,000 WBKFF Lightweight Tournament launched last night with two black-and-blue type fights. Former UFC and Strikeforce fighter Robbie “Problems” Peralta, of Escondido, CA, caught Ireland-born Jay “The Mellow Fellow” Cucciniello, now living Spain, in the second round with an overhand right that dropped him. Blood dripping down his face like a badge of courage, the gutsy Irishman finished the third round strong, and the two fighters battled on equal turf in the fourth. Despite Cucciniello’s vision obviously hampering him, he kept coming forward in the fifth, but Peralta maintained control, effectively picking his spots, en route to an impressive win by unanimous decision.

South African Leon “The Iron Lion” Mynhardt, now living in Fairfield, CA, was too much for Texan Nick “The Ghost” Gonzalez in the other tournament match, and the fight was eventually halted by the referee in the second round because of excessive punishment.

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Josh “The Dentist” Neer, fighting out of Des Moines, Iowa, had not fought in 2-½ years, when he entered the ring to fight boxer “Mad” Max Alderete, of Albuquerque. Neer needed a round for the rust to wear off, after which he walked down Alderete and unloaded on his head and body, mostly throwing upper cuts, one putting him down near the end of the third round. Alderete was unable to answer the bell for the fourth round.

Brazilian MMA veteran Marcelo “Mello” Alfaya put late replacement Joey Munoz on his back with the first punch he threw, but his Nebraska opponent showed tremendous heart, resulting in the crowd getting behind him. Attrition started to play a role in the third round, as both fighters slowed down, but they battered each other in a wild fourth round. In the fifth and final round, Alfaya was penalized a point for hitting after the break, and Munoz closed the show, pulling off the first upset of the evening by way of a five-round majority decision. Munoz took the fight on one-day notice, lost 17 pounds, and drove three hours to Casper.

Former UFC and Strikeforce fighter Issac Vallie-Flagg and upset minded Cory Simpson opened the PPV segment of the night fighting at a 175-pound catchweight. After a somewhat strategic first round the pace changed abruptly in the second round as both fighters opened-up. Class soon prevailed as Vallie-Flagg, of Albuquerque, knocked down a game Simpson early and he then finished him off with a barrage of brutal body shots for a second-round knockout.

Hall of Fame ring announcer Jimmy Lennon, Jr. joined WBKFF’s all-star announcing team – Bas Rutten, who is also WBKFF president, Kenny Rice and Jessica Penne -for the pay-per-view and Preview airings, distributed by Integrated Sports Media.

Super heavyweight C.J. “Big Cake” Leveque suffered a cut to his right eye in the opening round, courtesy of Houston’s Juan Torres, but the 288 ½ pound Californian immediately responded by decking Torres, who spotted his opponent 212-pounds, with a roundhouse right early in the second. Torres bounced right back, though. He drilled Leveque with a vicious shot in tight-quarters, sending him face-first to the canvas for a second-round knockout to conclude the preliminary card.

The first preliminary card fight set the tone right from the opening bell in a 160-pound catchweight fight. Long-haired favorite Jeff Chiffens, fighting out of Delaware, came out firing shots and 15-seconds in the opening round, Chiffens drew blood first, opening-up a cut over Fred Pierce’s right eye. After the ring doctor examined and cleared Pierce to fight, the action resumed and Chiffen dropped Pierce with a powerhouse right. Pierce beat the count, but referee stopped the fight at the 1:04 mark of round one.

Newly adopted rules including holding and striking, spinning backfists and hammer fists were allowed, and a traditional boxing ring was used for optimum viewing and safety. All men and women’s matches were scheduled five (two-minute) rounds.

Complete results and more pictures below:

The final press conference for Friday night’s “Rise of the Titans,” pay-per-view event, presented by the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF), was held today at Hilton Gardens Inn in Casper, Wyoming.

The entertaining main card is headlined by a WBKFF middleweight title fight between former UFC welterweight champion Johny “Big Rigg” Hendricks and MMA veteran Dakota Cochrane, who has replaced original title challenger “Irish” Brennan Ward.

The spotlight will also be on the co-featured event, when Chris “The Crippler” Leben and “The New York Bad Ass” Phil Baroni battlefor the WBKFF light heavyweight crown, in what is expected to be a highly entertaining fight.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute the “Rise of the Titans” main card throughout North America, commencing at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV and DISH in the United States, as well as Rogers, Shaw, Bell TV and SaskTel in Canada, and live-streamed worldwide on the FITE.TV app and website, for a suggested retail price of $29.95.

The PPV main card will also feature Las Vegas middleweight Joey Angelo against Albuquerque’s Julian “Nitrane” Lane, Ultimate Fighter runner-up Christina Marks against professional boxer Jasmine Clarkson for the WBKFF Women’s Bantamweight Championship, Brazilian Marcelo “Mello” Alfaya takes on Joey Munoz at a 177-pound catchweight, and former UFC and Bellator fighter, middleweight Josh “The Dentist” Neer, faces Albuquerque boxer “Mad” Mike Aldrete.

A blind draw will be held at today’s weigh in (7 p.m. MT at Hilton Garden Inn) to determine the match-ups for the WBKFF’s launching of its $100,000 Lightweight Tournament, kicking-off with three fights: MMA veterans Nick “The Ghost” Gonzalez, Ireland-native Jay “The Mellow Fellow” Cucciniello, Estevan “El Terrible” Payan, Robbie “Problems” Peralta, Mike “The Greek Assassin” Bronzoulis, and South African Leon “The Iron Lion” Mynhardt

The “Rise of the Titans” preliminary card will precede the PPV event, which will be available to watch on a free Preview, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT, live on FITE.TV, as well as via DIRECTV and DISH pay-per-view channels leading up to the main card on PPV.

The preliminary card’s fights are former UFC fighter Issac Vallie-Flagg vs. Cory Simpson at a 175-pound catchweight, California super heavyweight C.J. “Big Cake” Leveque vs. New Mexico’s Juan Torres, and Fred Pierce vs. Jeff Chiffens fighting at a 160-pound catchweight.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Hall of Fame ring announcer Jimmy Lennon, Jr. joins WBKFF all-star announcing team comprised of Bas Rutten, Kenny Rice and Jessica Penne, who will all work the PPV and preliminary cards.

Newly adopted rules including holding and striking, spinning backfists and hammer fists will be used in all WBKFF fights, which will be contested in a traditional boxing ring for optimum viewing and safety. All men and women’s matches will feature five (two-minute) rounds.

Ticket prices range between $200.00 – $500.00 for Ringside, $50.00, $30.00, $20.00, $10.00 in the 100 Level Grandstands.

Press conference quotes and additional pictures are below

BAS RUTTEN, WBKFF president: “Two and one-half months ago I was asked to be the color commentator for this show. I was told that they do anything for me to work it I did some research and felt bare knuckles has a good future, so I met with the WBKFF officials in Chicago, and now I’m president.”

TOM STANKIEWICZ, WBKFF CEO & founder: “This is going to be a a great show. We have a great ring announcer, Jimmy Lennon, Jr., and great announcing team with Bas, Kenny Rice and Jessica Penne. I want to thank the people of Wyoming for supporting us. All the fighters are ready, and this is going to be a great show.”

PHIL BARONI: “I’m always the main attraction. It’s going to be a good fight. Good luck to you (Leben).”

CHRIS LEBEN: “It’s been a long road. I saw the bout sheet and thought it was rad. I was called to fight Phil Baroni. He comes out wining, I come out swinging. I’m sorry you’r (Baroni) going to be the guy in the ring Friday night.”

JOSH NEER: “I haven’t fought for almost three years, but I’ve been training every day. I was approached to fight on this card. When I saw Leben and Baroni were fighting, I knew this was going to be a sick card.”

MIKE ALDERETE: “I’m happy to be here. I’m fighting a name opponent. WBKFF is giving us this opportunity. I’m a boxer and I want to show everybody what I can do.”

ISSAC VALLIE-FLAGG: “I’m excited to be here and fight without gloves, stand-up with no takedowns. Cory is a tough guy. I’m sure we’re going to beat the hell out of each other.”

CORY SIMPSON: “I’m excited to show what I can do. I’m going to scrap.”