Hesdy Gerges Vs. Mladen Brestovac New Glory 45 Amsterdam Co-headliner

An injury suffered during training has forced former welterweight champion Nieky Holzken out of the bout against Alim Nabiyev at GLORY 45 Amsterdam on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Due to the difficulty in replacing a fighter of Holzken’s caliber on short notice, the bout has been removed from the card and Nabiyev will make his GLORY debut at a future event.





The heavyweight tilt between Hesdy Gerges and Mladen Brestovac, originally scheduled as the GLORY 45 SuperFight Series headline bout, has been moved to later in the evening to serve as the co-headline bout of GLORY 45 Amsterdam.

A catchweight bout between local Muay Thai stylist Kevin Hessling (fighting out of the Netherlands) and Bulgaria’s Stoyan “The Sniper” Koprivlenski (7-0, 3 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) has been added to GLORY 45 SuperFight Series, kicking off the night of fights.

The complete five-fight cards for GLORY 45 Amsterdam and GLORY 45 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 45 Amsterdam

Featherweight Title Headline Bout: Robin van Roosmalen vs. Serhiy Adamchuk

Light Heavyweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Hesdy Gerges vs. Mladen Brestovac

Light Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Imad Hadar vs. Manny Mancha

Light Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Michael Duut vs. Dragos Zubco





GLORY 45 Amsterdam will be carried live on ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 30. The event will replay the following evening on ESPN 2 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

GLORY 45 SuperFight Series

Middleweight Headline Bout: Jason Wilnis vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Featherweight Bout: Zakaria Zouggary vs. Massaro Glunder

Lightweight Bout: Tyjani Beztati vs. Yodkhunpon Sitmonchai

Welterweight Bout: Eyevan Danenberg vs. Wellington Uega

Catchweight (73 kg) Bout: Kevin Hessling vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski

GLORY 45 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Tickets for GLORY 45 Amsterdam and GLORY 45 SuperFight Series are on sale now at tickets.glorykickboxing.com.