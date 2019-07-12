De Randamie vs Ladd in Sacramento – UFC Fight Night on ESPN+:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> – Main Card features Germaine de Randamie vs Aspen Ladd and Urijah Faber vs Ricky Simon. All fights live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET; Pre- and Post Show on ESPN+





UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: de Randamie vs Ladd in Sacramento streams exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday, July 13, at 5 p.m. ET from the Golden 1 Center. The main event features former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie (8-3-0) vs. Aspen Ladd (8-0-0), arguably the top two contenders in the women’s bantamweight division at the moment. In the co-main, looking to defeat Urijah Faber’s (34-10-0) comeback in his hometown, Ricky Simon (15-1-0) is looking to jumpstart a rise up the rankings as the second half of 2019 gets rolling.

Nearly two years after beating Holly Holm for the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship at UFC 208, de Randamie returned last November, marching into Raquel Pennington’s backyard in Denver, Colorado, where she scored a unanimous decision win over the recent title challenger. The 24-year-old Ladd has validated all the hype and then some since arriving in the UFC, registering three wins to move to 8-0 while showing all the elements that make her one of the top young talents in the sport.

Faber retired on December 17, 2016 after securing a unanimous decision victory over Brad Pickett at home in Sacramento. After declining a few short notice opportunities, the chance to return at home was too good to pass up and now the new father will make the walk again, looking to secure win No. 35 in his Hall of Fame career. This is a massive opportunity for Simon, the mullet-rocking Pacific Northwest product who has won eight straight overall, including each of his first three Octagon appearances, to establish himself as one of the top up-and-coming fighters in the bantamweight division.





ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: de Randamie vs Ladd

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 7/12 7 p.m. Pre-Show ESPN+ (Live and Replay) Sat., 7/6 5 p.m. Fight Night ESPN+ (Live and Replay), English and Spanish 11 p.m. Post Show ESPN+ (Live and Replay)

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

8:00 PM Main Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd Co-Main Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon Undercard Josh Emmett vs. Mirsad Bektic Undercard Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman Undercard Marvin Vettori vs. Cezar Ferreira 5:00 PM Feature Mike Rodriguez vs. John Allan Undercard Andre Fili vs. Sheymon Moraes Undercard Juliana Pena vs. Nicco Montano Undercard Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall Undercard Liu Pingyuan vs. Jonathan Martinez Undercard Livinha Souza vs. Brianna Van Buren Undercard Benito Lopez vs. Vince Morales