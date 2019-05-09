WATCH LIVE: UFC 237 on ESPN+: Namajunas vs. Andrade – Live Stream





UFC PPV Main Card bouts available exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. To purchase, visit ESPNPlus.com/PPV and watch on the ESPN App on any supported device

Main Card also includes Brazilian legends Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo, Jr.; Prelims include UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn vs. six-time “Fight of the Night” winner Clay Guida

Early prelims on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET, Prelims on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, Main Card on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and all major connected TV devices

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade this Saturday, May 11, will feature UFC women’s strawweight champion, “Thug” Rose Namajunas, defending her title against the division’s No. 1 contender, Jessica “Bate Estaca” Andrade, at Jeunesse Arena in Barra da Tijuca near Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The main card also features two Brazilian legends in former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva and former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, Jr.

The UFC 237 Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for pay-per-view purchase through ESPN+, the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S. Coverage of early prelims will begin at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+, with preliminary bouts on ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 8 p.m. The entire event will be available in English and Spanish.

Namajunas (9-3), an American fighting out of Denver, Colo., will be making her second title defense, after winning her rematch against former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in April 2018 at UFC 223. Namajunas has held the UFC strawweight championship since taking the title from Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 in November 2017. Andrade (19-6), a native of Umuarama, Brazil, enters the main event following three straight wins, including a first-round knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228 last September.





Also featured on the main card, former UFC middleweight champion Silva (34-9, 1 NC), considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, returns to Rio for his first bout in his native Brazil since 2012. Silva will take on No. 10 ranked middleweight Jared “Tha Killa Gorilla” Cannonier (11-4), who most recently knocked out David Branch at UFC 230 last November.

In addition, former UFC featherweight champion Aldo (28-4) will face No. 4 ranked Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (19-1), while Thiago “Pitbull” Alves (28-13) from Brazil meets Laureano “Pepi” Staropoli (8-1) in a welterweight bout, and Francisco “Massaranduba” Trinaldo (23-6) takes on fellow Brazilian Diego Ferreria (15-2).

Preliminary bouts include light heavyweights Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann, lightweights Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh, No. 11 ranked women’s bantamweight Irene Aldana vs. No. 13 ranked Bethe Correia, and former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer “The Prodigy” BJ Penn taking on fellow UFC veteran and six-time “Fight of the Night” winner Clay “The Carpenter” Guida.

On Friday, ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show, providing fans all the information they need to get ready for Saturday’s event. The Pre-Show will be on-site in Rio and available on ESPN+ beginning at 5 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will also feature a live, exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show immediately following the event.

Calling the live action for UFC 237 will be lead play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, with analysis from reigning UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominik Cruz, with Megan Olivi reporting. The UFC Pre- and Post Show desk will be led by Anik, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary will be provided by Victor Davila on play-by-play, with Santiago Ponzinibbio and Fabricio Werdum as analysts.

In addition to a comprehensive Viewers Guide to UFC 237, betting advice and a statistical breakdown of the main event, ESPN.com will feature an in-depth piece on Namajunas written by ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto, who provides insight into her personal growth and professional success. Okamoto also reports on the career of Silva, offering his thoughts on what the final stage of The Spider’s UFC tenure should look like, while ESPN.com’s Marc Raimondi presents a feature on Spann who overcame a devastating loss in his UFC debut and has since won five straight fights.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter visualizes the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to hundreds of hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Arial Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen. Fans can also watch episodes of the groundbreaking new documentary series UFC: Destined, exclusively on ESPN+.

How to Watch

Existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase and watch UFC 237 for $59.99 at ESPNPlus.com/PPV or on the ESPN App across all major TV-connected devices. New ESPN+ subscribers can purchase UFC 237 and a full year of ESPN+ for just $79.99. Users on Xbox, PS4 or Samsung smart TVs can sign up and purchase on those devices via the ESPN App. All others must purchase via the web at ESPNPlus.com/PPV. Replay of the UFC 237 Main Card will be available to fans who purchased the event during the 15 days following Saturday’s live airing. After the live airing, replay will be available exclusively to ESPN+ subscribers for seven days, and will then be available via both ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.