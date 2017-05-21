Viktor Nemkov defeats Ronny Markes In M-1 Challenge 77 main event

Two-time M-1 Challenge Light Heavyweight Champion Viktor Nemkov has positioned himself for another title shot, defeating Brazilian challenger Ronny Markes, last Friday night in the M-1 Challenger 77 main event at Sochi, Russia.

Eleven exciting fights were held with athletes representing 10 different countries in true International competition: Russia, Brazil, USA, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, and Azerbajjan.





Nemkov (25-6-0, M-1: 18-5-0), fighting out of Russia, took care of Markes (16-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0) early, by submission in the opening round by way of a guillotine choke. “I waited for the right moment,” Nemkov said after the fight, “concentrating on the guillotine-choke to finish the fight.”

Rising Russian middleweight prospect Artem Frolov (9-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0) needed only 1:14 to knockout Talekh “The Azerbaijan Terminator” Taleh. “It’s hard to tell if the fight could have gone a little longer,” Frolov commented, “but I think it’s a big deal to hurt your opponent like I did. I hope to get a title fight soon.”

In a fascinating battle between unbeaten American lightweight “Motown” Moses Murrieta and Russian Andrey Seledtsov (6-4-0, M-1: 0-3-0), Murietta (5-0-0, M-1: 1-0-) won a hard-fought three-round unanimous decision in his M-1 Global debut. “My opponent never gave up, he’s a strong opponent, Murietta remarked. “I always work on physical training. I wanted to finish the fight early, but maybe next time. I signed a six-fight contract with M-1 Global. The atmosphere here in Sochi and the fans are excellent.”

Georgian lightweight Raul Tutarauli (10-3-0, M-1: 5-1-0) won a three-round unanimous decision against Artur Lemos (8-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Portugal, while Russian Viktor Kolesnik (10-2-1, M-1: 1-0-1) did the same versus Philip Rego (10-4-0, M-1: 0-2-0), of Brazil.

On the preliminary card, Russian lightweight Alexey Bruss (2-1-0) submitted Spaniard Daniel Palomo Diaz (3-2-0) by second-round submission (choke), Russian middleweight Sergey Klyuev (1-0-0) punched out Ukrainian Sergey Voloshin (3-1-1) a mere 22 seconds into round one, Russian light heavyweight Nikolay Savilov (5-2-0) stopped German Frank Kortz (4-3-0), Russian lightweight Lom-Ali Nalgiev (13-5-0) won a three-round unanimous decision from Belarusian Sergey Faley (20-10-0), Ukrainian featherweight Andrey “Iron” Lezhnev (16-7-0) knocked out Russian Kurbanali Abdusalmov (6-4-0) in round one, and Russian lightweight prospect Paul Gordeeva (7-1-0) won a three-round unanimous decision against Tinn Kinne (4-2-0), of Germany.

Photos are available at: https://yadi.sk/d/_QfsW-NE3JLsPd

INFORMATION:

www.M1Global.tv

www.mixfight.ru

www.wmmaa.org

Twitter & Instagram:

@M1GlobalNews

@VFinkelchtein

@M1Global

Facebook:

www.facebook.com/M-1-GlobalNews

M-1 CHALLENGE EVENT CALENDAR:

M-1 Challenge 78: Divnich vs. Ismagulov – May 26, 2017 in Orenburg, Russia

M-1 Challenge 79: Shlemenko vs. Halsey – June 1, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia

M-1 Challenge 80: Kharitonov vs. Lopes – June 15, 2017 in Harbin, China