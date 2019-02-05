UFC Veteran Chris Lytle Signs on as Member of Newly Formed B2 Fighting Series Fighter Advisory Board

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS: BTDG) (the “Company”) today announced that it has formed its planned “B2FS Fighter Advisory Board” and is adding UFC Veteran Chris Lytle to be a Member of the B2FS Fighter Advisory Board.





Chris Lytle joins the B2FS Fighter Advisory Board, effective immediately, currently made up of Hardrock Higdon the matchmaker of HRMMA and Mark Slater the matchmaker of Colosseum Combat. The Fighter Advisory Board will be responsible for selecting the Top fighters who will fight in the B2 Fighting Series Championship each year and working with B2Digital’s Management to develop and implement programs to improve the development and training opportunities for the fighters competing in the B2 Fighting Series.

Chris Lytle has fought in 20 UFC fights, including being awarded Fight of the Night 6 times, Submission of the Night 3 times and Knockout of the Night once and is considered one of the top well respected UFC veterans in the MMA industry. The Company plans to announce additional MMA Veterans joining the Fighter Advisory Board in the future.

“It is with great respect and admiration that we will have the opportunity to work with an industry veteran, like Chris Lytle. It takes outstanding effort and skill to be a participant in the UFC and I am very confident Chris will be bring the added experience, know how and ability to work with us to help develop our Fighters who are fighting in the ‘B2FS’, into top MMA fighters,” said, Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital Inc.





An increasing number of “B2 Fighting Series” LIVE MMA Events are being planned for the remainder of 2019. Dates and locations will be announced in the near future.

In other company news and events, although the Company and BTDG management does not consider the following as newsworthy events, the Company and BTDG management is providing this update to its fans, followers and shareholders. The Company has just finished its 2018-2019 Q3 and will be filing the financial results of its operations for the FY 2018-2019 through Q3. The company is pursuing its aspirations towards becoming a fully reporting company, as it takes its first steps towards reaching that objective with the goal of up listing to higher-level tiers of trading with OTC markets. The company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and Events, along with the large audience it has created with the B2 Social Media Network “B2SN” which surpassed 14 Million Social Media Connections to consumers in calendar year 2019. The Company continues to work on its strategy of Improving operations, acquiring additional Sports related companies and Growing the current B2 Digital business.

The Company intends to release additional news and updates on a timely basis to its followers and shareholders.

About B2Digital, Incorporated

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, the Company is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service Live Event Sports Company. The Chairman and CEO of the company at the helm is Greg P. Bell. Capitalizing on the combination of his expertise, relationships and experience as well as his involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2 Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports related companies to become a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2’s first strategy is to build an integrated Premier Development League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, which is a billion-dollar industry.