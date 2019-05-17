UFC: Rafael Dos Anjos v Kevin Lee LIVE on ESPN+





UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ this Saturday, May 18, live from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York, features a pair of former lightweights clashing in the welterweight division in the main event, as former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos, squares off against former lightweight contender, Kevin “The Motown Phenom” Lee, as he fights at 170 pounds for the first time in his UFC career.

All fights from UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Lee will be live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S, in both English and Spanish, with the main card beginning 8 p.m. ET and prelims beginning 5 p.m. ET.





Dos Anjos (28-11-0), ranked No. 3 in UFC welterweight division, enters the Octagon hoping to turn things around after losses against current champion Kamaru Usman and former interim champion Colby Covington. Lee (17-4-0) will put his takedown prowess to the test as he looks to make his mark in his welterweight debut by securing a win over a top five-ranked opponent.

The night’s co-main event features a middleweight bout between one of UFC’s most dangerous finishers, No. 12-ranked middleweight Antonio “Cara de Sapato” Carlos Junior (11-2-0-1), who will be looking for his sixth straight win against Ian “The Hurricane” Heinisch (12-1-0).

In addition, in a battle of former Invicta FC featherweight champions, Megan Anderson (9-3-0) will take on undefeated UFC rookie Felicia “Feenom” Spencer (6-0-0), and Vicente “The Silent Assassin” Luque (15-6-1) will face Octagon newcomer Derrick Krantz (24-10) in welterweight action, while Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (26-8-0-1) takes on Nik “The Carny” Lentz (30-9-2), and Davi “Tasmanian Devil” Ramos (9-2-0) squares off against Austin “Thud” Hubbard (10-2-0), in lightweight bouts.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald alongside color commentary from UFC Lightweight contender, Paul Felder. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties and studio will feature Rashad Evans and the debut show of UFC Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ will be provided by Troy Santiago with the play-by-play, and Marlon “Chito” Vera as the analyst.

