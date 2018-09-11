UFC Performance Institute partners with Omegawave for optimizing athlete performance

The UFC Performance Institute®, the world’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation and performance center, today announced a new partnership with Omegawave, the world’s leading provider of training and performance management solutions, that calls for the use of Omegawave technology to monitor the training of UFC athletes to help produce maximum performance and minimize the risk of injuries due to overtraining.





Omegawave provides leading methods for monitoring an athlete’s functional condition by providing instantly-relevant advice on the optimum amount of intensity and volume of training. By identifying an athlete’s physiologically limiting factors and providing guidelines to eliminate them, Omegawave helps to improve performance, prevent overtraining, decrease injuries and improve fitness and overall health.

“We’re thrilled to enter into this revolutionary partnership with Omegawave,” UFC Performance Institute Vice President of Operations James Kimball said. “As the industry leader in professional athlete readiness monitoring, Omegawave provides athletes with a truly individualized approach to reaching peak performance for competition, which is also a core objective of the Performance Institute’s service portfolio. Numerous UFC athletes have utilized Omegawave’s products and experienced great success. This opportunity exists for all athletes competing on UFC’s active roster, regardless of where they reside.”

“We are looking forward to further cooperation with the Performance Institute on creating optimal performance conditions for athletes and sharing a joint approach and knowledge to the wider MMA community,” Omegawave Chief Executive Officer Gerard Bruen said.

Said UFC Performance Institute Vice President of Performance Duncan French: “We’ve been looking for a tool that can support UFC athletes and help them better understand how their body is responding to the rigors of training, so they can prepare and recover optimally. For us, Omegawave is that answer.”





“Omegawave provides true objective insights into key physiological systems relating to optimal performance. This aids in our efforts to define how an athlete responds to varying training loads and allows our team to implement diverse training strategies that can help maximize overall performance. It takes away the guess work for world-class athletes, therefore making Omegawave a critical part of how we support UFC athletes.”

For more information, please visit www.omegawave.com.

P3 NAMED OFFICIAL PROTEIN SNACK OF UFC®

LAS VEGAS and CHICAGO – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new marketing partnership with Oscar Mayer®. The partnership names P3 Portable Protein Packs as “Official Protein Snack” of UFC, creating a new, exclusive sponsorship category for the MMA promotion.





P3 Portable Protein Snacks deliver a tasty combination of meat, cheese, nuts, and fruits, all in one portable pack. They come in multiple varieties and sizes, all offering a convenient way for consumers to get their protein. Oscar Mayer established the Adult Snacking segment with P3 in 2014, and since its launch, the P3 brand has successfully built awareness and has grown in popularity with consumers. They are widely distributed in retail grocery and convenience stores across the country. The UFC partnership will further expand awareness to a new and coveted loyal MMA fan base.

Under the terms of this partnership, P3 will have a branded presence inside the world-famous Octagon® at select UFC events for the remainder of the year. Additional partnership activations will include the integration of P3 branding throughout UFC’s telecasts, digital media campaigns, and Fight Week integrations. At select participating retail locations, P3 displays will feature images of UFC athletes and official UFC logos at point of sale.

The first P3 activation with UFC will begin on Saturday, September 8, with UFC® 228: WOODLEY vs. TILL, featuring the highly anticipated welterweight championship bout that will see Tyron Woodley defend against undefeated No.2-ranked contender Darren Till.

“We’re excited to partner with a blue-chip business-like Oscar Mayer and their P3 Brand to connect with UFC fans in an authentic way,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “This relationship is a natural fit for both brands and we look forward to collaborating with P3 to grow its share of the market and reach UFC’s dedicated fan base.”

“At Oscar Mayer, we know the importance of protein snacking and performance,” said Don Fussner, General Manager of Oscar Mayer. “Therefore, with our P3 Portable Protein Pack, we are extremely excited to partner with the most premiere performance athletes in the world. The UFC is a phenomenal brand with an incredibly loyal – and growing – fan base. Becoming the Official Protein Snack of UFC is a powerful fit for both companies and it’s a new and interesting platform for P3 to participate. We are looking forward to embedding our brand into the UFC culture, helping both athletes and fans alike find a more interesting way to get their protein.”